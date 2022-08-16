Imran distances himself from Gill’s remarks, calls them ‘false’ – Pakistan





PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has distanced himself from controversial remarks by his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gills, which aired on ARY News earlier this month, admitting they were wrong and should not have be pronounced.

Gill was arrested last week in the capital’s Banigala Chowk after a video clip of his controversial remarks, shown on ARY News, went viral on social media. Later that day, he was charged with sedition and public incitement against state institutions. He is currently incarcerated in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi.

In an interview with journalist Fereeha M Idrees on GNN News today, Imran said: He [Gill] I shouldn’t have said it because it’s the instigation of the army [] it’s quite fair [] we want to see the military as a strong institution.

However, the PTI leader claimed that anti-establishment statements have also been adopted by coalition government leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Ayaz Sadiq, Nawaz Sharif and others in the past.

But what happened with them?

Imran said he was extremely upset with Gill’s treatment in prison. It is extremely painful. I didn’t even know that [] Our lawyers told us that his clothes were stripped and he was beaten.

They torture him and try to mentally break him. And they force him to make statements against Imran Khan, the ex-prime minister claimed, adding that if Imran has to say something, he will say it himself. [] he doesn’t need Shahbaz Gill for that.

He further revealed that Gill was questioned about the meetings of Imran and Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameeds.

Propaganda campaign against the PTI

Imran also claimed that everything that happened with Gill was a plot to scare PTI supporters and make it look like PTI is against the army and the martyrs.

This propaganda campaign was created in the prime ministers’ cell, he alleged, adding that the shutdown of ARY News was also part of the plot.

It’s their whole plan to silence my followers, the former prime minister pointed out, continuing that the same was done with YouTubers who spoke out in support of him.

Their goal is to build a case of treason against us and create misunderstanding between the army and the PTI because we are the only party that represents all the provinces.

Gills controversial comments

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) issued a show cause notice to ARY News for airing comments by Gill, which it said were highly hateful and seditious remarks amounting to inciting armed forces in revolt.

The notice stated that Gill had been asked via a phone call for comment and during his interview with the channel, Gill had alleged that the government was trying to provoke the lower and middle levels of the military against the PTI, saying that the families of such rank and support Imran Khan and his party which fuel the rage in the government.

He had also alleged that the strategic media cell of the ruling PML-N was spreading false information and fake news to create divisions between PTI leader Imran Khan and the armed forces.

Gill had said government leaders including Javed Latif, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had castigated the military in the past and now held government posts. .

The statement made by the guest on ARY News is a violation of Section 19 of the Constitution as well as the Pemra laws. The broadcast of such content on your news channel either shows weak editorial control over the content or the licensee is intentionally indulging in providing its platform to such people who intend to spread malice and hatred against state institutions for their vested interests, the watchdog said.

Dr Gill attempted to slander the federal government, claiming government officials were waging a campaign through a social media cell to spread an anti-army narrative, the authority said.

