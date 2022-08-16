Link Live Streaming Speech of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, There are 2 State Speech Schedule: Starting at 09:00 WIB





DIY NEWS – Use the live stream link to watch the speech of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, which will be streamed live. The President of the Republic of Indonesia i.e. President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will deliver a welcoming speech on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 or today. There are 2 welcome speeches which will be given by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and can be viewed on stream or live later. The time or schedule of the welcome speech to be delivered by President Jokowi will be stated in the first speech at 09:00 WIB and also in the second speech at 13:00 WIB. Also Read: Collection of Quotes of 10 Indonesian Independence Heroes, Burning the Spirit for the Commemoration of the 77th Indonesian Independence Day In line with what was uploaded to the @kemensetneg.ri Instagram account, President Jokowi’s state address was delivered in a series of commemorations of Indonesia’s 77th Independence Day. In the state address that President Joko Widodo will deliver, he will refer to the annual session of the MPR and a joint session of the DPR and the DPD. Meanwhile, on the agenda for the second state address delivered by President Joko Widodo, he will discuss the submission of the APBN Bill 2023 and financial notes. Regarding the venue where President Jokowi will deliver the state address, it is expected to take place at the DPR-MPR building complex, Senayan, Jakarta. Also Read: 10 Unique Poems About Independence For Captions And Stories In Posts Commemorating Indonesia’s 77th Anniversary On Social Media

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://beritadiy.pikiran-rakyat.com/citizen/pr-705284005/link-live-streaming-pidato-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-ada-2-agenda-pidato-kenegaraan-mulai-pukul-0900-wib The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos