The new era of political violence has arrived

I thought of threats against law enforcement and Trump’s thinly veiled warning to Attorney General Merrick Garland about a country on fire. We should no longer wonder if we can avoid a new era of political violence in the United States. It’s already here.

A deepening void

Civil war is one of the many terms we now use all too readily. The American Civil War was a bloodbath caused by the inevitable confrontation between the Union and the organized forces of sedition and slavery. But at least the Civil War, as I said Friday in Morning Joe during a panel on political violence in America, was about something. Compared to the bizarre ideas and half-baked madness that now plague American political life, the disputes between North and South look like a profound treatise on government.

The United States now faces a different kind of violence, from people who believe in nothing or at least, in nothing real. We do not risk the creation of armies and militias organized in Virginia, Louisiana or Alabama marching on federal institutions. Instead, we all face random threats and unpredictable dangers from those among us who spend too much time watching TV and diving down rabbit holes on the internet. These people, acting individually or in small groups, will be led not by rebellious generals but by narcissistic wannabe heroes, and they will be encouraged by cowards and instigators who will fire them from the safety of a television or radio studio. or behind the shield. of elected office. Occasionally they will freeze into a crowd, as they did on January 6, 2021.

There is no single principle that unites these Americans in their violence against their fellow citizens. They’ll tell you they’re for freedom and liberty, but those are just code words for personal grudges, racial and class resentment, and widespread paranoia that dark forces are manipulating their lives. These are not people who will take up the flag of a state or a deeper cause; they’ve already taken the flag of a fallen president, and their causes are a farrago of conspiracy theories and pulpy sci-fi conspiracies.

What makes this situation worse is that there is no cure. When people are driven by fantasies, by resentment, by an internalized sense of inferiority, there is no redemption in anything. Winning elections, burning effigies, even shooting other citizens does not appease their anger but on the contrary digs into the spiritual and moral void that haunts them.

Donald Trump is at the heart of this erosion of public reason, because he did something for these people that no one else could do: he made their lives interesting. He made them feel important. He took their itchy frustrations about the unfairness of life and created a morality piece around them, and introduced himself as the central character. Trump, to his supporters, is the avenging angel who will lay waste to the elites, the clever and the do-gooders, the ungodly and the complacent, the contented and the comfortable.

I spoke with one of the first Never Trumpers over the weekend, a man who has lost friends and family to his opposition to Trump, and he told me that one of the things most troubling to him is that that same pro-Trump family and friends are now saying they believe Trump broke the law, but don’t care. They see Trump and his crusade, their crusade against evil, the drama that gives their lives more meaning than the law.

I have heard similar feelings from people I know.

Some of these people are ready to break down and resort to violence. A Navy veteran in Ohio was killed in a standoff last week after attacking the Cincinnati FBI office; A man in Pennsylvania was arrested and charged today for threatening to shoot federal agents, whom he called police state scum. But that doesn’t stop charlatans and swindlers from throwing matches at fuses every day, because those hucksters too have decided that living a normal life and working a straight job is for the undermining. They gladly risk the occasional explosion here and there if it means living the good life through donations and purchases from their brands.

When enough Americans decide that a cult of personality matters more than a commitment to democracy, we risk becoming an anarchic autocracy. This is why we must continue to demand that Trump and his supporters face the consequences of their actions: Giving in to threats means the end of democracy. And that would in no way appease those of our fellow citizens who have chosen to get rid of the Constitution to continue to chain the dramatic upheavals from morning to evening.

We will be living in this era of political violence for the foreseeable future. All we can do is continue, among our friends, our family and our neighbors, to say and defend what is right in the face of lies and illusions.

Todays NewsRudy Giuliani has been told he is the target of a criminal investigation in Georgia into election interference by Trump and his advisers. Brittney Griners’ defense team has appealed her conviction. According to a senior Russian diplomat, negotiations between Russia and the United States on a possible exchange of prisoners are underway. Vice President William Ruto has won the presidential election in Kenya. The announcement was delayed after four of the seven voters said they could not verify the election results.

That’s it. You died for me.

I take a lot of static about my taste in music, shall we say, kitsch. But I have a few musical obsessions that I think are worth sharing. One of them is the work of Joe Jackson. So let me recommend that you check out (or rediscover) Jackson's work from the 1970s and 80s as he traveled through several genres, including new wave and orchestral music. Start by Look Sharp! (1979) and Night and Day (1982). I have a particular fondness for 1984's Body and Soul, not only for the harrowing duo on a kind of bossa nova on Happy Ending but also for The Verdict, a song inspired by one of my favorite films. (Paul Newman was robbed for best actor. Don't get me started.) And as an interesting addition, Jackson wrote an autobiography, A Cure For Gravity, about his childhood and how he became a musician, which is way better than the usual rock. star stories.

