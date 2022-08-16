‘Yeh hota hai aazad mulk’, Imran Khan’s music video praising EAM Jaishankar goes viral





Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, has once again praised India for its independent foreign policy, as the leader slammed Western countries for slamming India for buying Russian oil despite the threat of sanctions in the midst of the war in Ukraine. Since being ousted from power in April, Imran Khan has exposed a US-led foreign plot against him. While criticizing the Joe Biden administration, Imran Khan repeatedly praised India for not caving in to Western demands and continuing to buy Russian oil despite being a “strategic ally” of the United States.

At a large rally in Lahore last week, Imran Khan’s PTI party released a video clip of India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar from the Bratislava Forum, held in June, where the Indian minister said New Delhi would do what is best for his people. “When India’s foreign minister was asked not to buy Russian oil. He said who are they to dictate India’s foreign policy. Europe is buying Russian oil and people need it He said they would continue to buy it,” Imran Khan said. quoting EAM Jaishankar and added “Yeh hota hai aazad mulk.” (This is what an independent nation looks like)

Making a comparison between the two countries, the head of the PTI criticized the Shehbaz government for having bowed to American pressure on the purchase of Russian oil. “We had talked to Russia about buying cheaper oil, but this government does not have the courage to say no to American pressure. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery,” Khan said.

“If India which got its independence at the same time as Pakistan and if New Delhi can take a firm stance and make its foreign policy according to the needs of its people, then who are they (the Shehbaz Sharif government) who follow line,” Imran Khan said at the rally. Jaishankar’s remarks to which Imran Khan referred were delivered at the 2022 Bratislava GLOBSEC Forum being held in Slovakia in June this year.

At the forum held in June, EAM Jaishankar hit back at unfair criticism of India’s oil purchase from Russia amid the war in Ukraine, which has created a ripple effect on the global economy. While defending India’s oil imports from Russia, Jaishankar stressed the importance of understanding the impact of the Ukraine conflict on developing countries. He also questioned why only India was being questioned as Europe continues to import gas from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

Responding to a question whether India’s oil imports from Russia are not funding the war in Ukraine, Jaishankar asked: “India buying oil from Russia is funding the war… Say- me then buying Russian gas does not finance the war? “It is only Indian money and Russian oil arriving in India that finance the war and not Russian gas arriving in Europe which does not finance it? Let’s be a little impartial”, declared the Minister of Foreign Affairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/2144300-yeh-hota-hai-aazad-mulk-imran-khans-clip-praising-eam-jaishankar-goes-viral The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos