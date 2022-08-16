Politics
ALEX BRUMMER: Xi Jinping loses his luster
Xi Jinping loses luster: Chinese leader’s threats against Taiwan have soured economic relations with the West, says ALEX BRUMMER
The intriguing question about China before Covid-19 was how long would it take to recast the United States as the world’s largest economy.
With annual growth rates hovering between 8 and 10%, the crossover point was expected during this decade.
Circumstances have changed dramatically. Donald Trump, for all his faults, saw China as an economic, commercial and security threat.
Dispute: President Xi’s crackdown in Hong Kong and threats against Taiwan have also soured economic relations with the West
His hopes of relocating production to the United States may have been wishful thinking, but efforts to limit technology transfer, one of the drivers of productivity, proved effective.
President Xi’s crackdown in Hong Kong and threats against Taiwan have also soured economic relations with the West.
The most difficult for China has been its zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. The frequent shutdowns and interruptions of global supply chains have caused production to plummet.
As a result, China finds itself in an unusual position of fiscal and monetary easing, while much of the rest of the world heads in the opposite direction as it seeks to counter soaring inflation.
The reduction in China’s main medium-term interest rate aims to address several issues. These include slowing production, falling retail sales and weakening industrial production. Youth unemployment is high at 19.9%.
There is also excessive lending to real estate companies such as Evergrande and a mortgage market that shares characteristics with a Ponzi scheme to contend with.
Cheap Chinese goods have been one of the factors that have helped keep prices in check in the West. But strong Chinese demand for oil has been troublesome.
Slower growth in China means lower oil prices, and Brent crude has fallen sharply in spot and futures markets. Lower prices at the pump are already visible.
Too bad then that the historical relationship between the prices of oil and natural gas is distorted by the sanctions resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.
Mining missteps
The speed with which major mining groups sought, with varying degrees of success, to comply with the environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda was perhaps premature.
The war in Ukraine changed the dynamic in the immediate term with Germany’s return to coal-burning and nuclear, and changing attitudes towards drilling in the North Sea.
BHP sold its oil business to Woodside as part of its decarbonization efforts. Rio Tinto left its Australian coal mines and Anglo American transferred its South African coal to Thungela Resources.
Only Glencore has kept faith with coal in Colombia with spectacular financial results.
The attempted decarbonization, in retrospect, hurt shareholders. Politically it may not be pretty, but there are spectacular dividend payouts and share buybacks from Glencore, Shell and BP.
Thinking longer term, Rio and BHP have their sights set on nickel, zinc and copper, all important ingredients in automotive electrification. This, despite questions about whether, when climate change chips fail, the fossil fuel generation needed for automotive networks will ever be green enough.
Many energy analysts believe hydrogen cars, already available in Tokyo, could prove to be a more sustainable technology. Gaining control of copper and nickel resources is not so simple.
As part of his clean-up campaign in Rio, chief executive Jakob Stausholm is seeking full control of Mongolia’s troubled Oyu Tolgoi project with a $2.2 billion bid for the minority stake.
Full control would not only give it exclusive access to one of the largest copper deposits in the world, it could also give it the opportunity to restore its ESG image so damaged by the destruction of the sacred site of Juukan Gorge in Australia. .
BHP’s efforts to take control of rival Oz Minerals with access to nickel and copper for 4.8 billion, also hit a snag, with Oz rejecting the bid.
Rio and BHP undoubtedly have the financial firepower to overcome the odds. Investors won’t thank them if a lack of strategic planning means paying too much for resources that could involve serious ESG risks.
Pacific Heights
Battered by the Covid flying hours slump, it’s been a torrid time for Britain’s first engineer Rolls-Royce.
It will therefore be a relief in Derby that Malaysia Aviation is signaling its confidence in the future by ordering 20 Airbus A330neos which will be powered by the Trent 7000 engine. The future of jumbo jets is in the Pacific.
