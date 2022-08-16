Trump News Today: Justice Department opposes release of Mar-a-Lago raid search evidence





What happened during the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid?

The Justice Department on Monday pushed back on efforts to release the affidavit in support of the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The DoJ said the investigation involved highly classified documents and the document contained sensitive information about witnesses.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump gave his first interview since the raid, a chat with Fox News Digital in which he acknowledged the temperature of public discourse needs to be lowered as angry supporters fume over the FBI raid.

However, he continued to frame the raid as part of a political witch hunt against him rather than a law enforcement action carried out through due process.

“The country is in a very dangerous position, warned Mr. Trump. There is enormous anger, like I have never seen before, in the face of all the scams, and this new year of scams and hunts for witches, and now this.”

The FBI warned that threats against federal law enforcement increased dramatically following the raid.

The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news outlets seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit.

Stuti Mishra16 August 2022 04:27

1660619718Rand Paul scoffed at call to repeal Espionage Act

The Espionage Act was abused from the start to imprison World War I dissidents. It is high time to repeal this blatant affront to the 1st Amendment, Mr. Paul tweeted on Saturday night.

Oliver O’Connell16 August 2022 04:15

1660617018Trump asked Merrick Garland how he could turn the heat down before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the Mar-a-Lago raid was unsealed, according to a new report.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would not have done so without first attempting actions less intrusive.

The New York Times reports that a message was delivered to Mr Garland shortly before he was due to make his statement on Thursday.

Oliver O’Connell16 August 2022 03:30

1660614318Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage subpoenaed by DoJ

Surveillance video subpoenaed by the Justice Department has raised concerns that Donald Trump may still have classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

DOJ investigators subpoenaed video from a 60-day period, including views from outside the storage room, The New York Times reported.

Graeme Massie has the details.

Oliver O’Connell16 August 2022 02:45

1660611618Poll shows FBI raid gave Trump 10 point boost over DeSantis

The FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate gave the former president a 10-point boost over likely 2024 rival Ron DeSantis among GOP primary voters, according to a new survey.

Oliver O’Connell16 August 2022 02:00

1660608918 Trump asks FBI to return documents taken from Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump is calling on the Justice Department to turn over some of the documents seized Monday during a raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in Florida.

In an article by Truth Social, the former president reacted to a Fox News report which said on Saturday that the FBI informed Mr. Trump’s team following the raid that some of the documents seized were protected by solicitor-client privilege. of the lawyer.

Oliver O’Connell16 August 2022 01:15

1660606218Report says Trump attorney told DoJ all classified documents returned

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump reportedly told the Justice Department that all classified Mar-a-Lago documents were returned in June.

At least one member of Mr. Trump’s legal team signed a written statement earlier this summer saying that all documents marked as classified that were stored in boxes at Mr. Trump’s private club and home in Florida had handed over to the government, according to four people. who spoke to the New York Times.

Oliver O’Connell16 August 2022 00:30

1660603518 Did Trump release the Mar-a-Lago search warrant?

Donald Trump is under fire for allegedly disclosing the entire unredacted warrant and endangering FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago home as part of an investigation into the suppression of documents White House officials.

A judge has unsealed a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant documents, which show the Justice Department recovered 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked with the highest classification levels.

Oliver O’Connell15 August 2022 23:45

1660600818ICYMI: Trump lawyer says investigations will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him would be dropped if he said he would not run in 2024.

I’ve said it 100 times if he’s not leading in the polls, I’ve sat across from him, every time he’s frustrated, I tell him, Mr President, if you want I settle all your disputes, you should announce that you are not running for the job, and all of this will stop, former attorney for the president Alina Habba told Real Americas Voice.

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Oliver O’Connell15 August 2022 23:00

1660599918John Bolton: Trump’s apology over classified documents shows desperation

Many Republicans appear to buy Donald Trump’s baseless accusations about the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home, but his former national security adviser is not one of them.

John Bolton spoke to The New York Times for an interview published on Sunday and made it clear that Mr Trump’s claims that FBI agents were hiding evidence and only taking declassified documents were false.

Oliver O’Connell15 August 2022 22:45

