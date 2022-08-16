Jokowi will read RAPBN 2023, budget deficit must be below 3% of GDP





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will present the RAPBN 2023 before the representatives of the people today, Tuesday (16/8).

Journalist: Bidara Rose | Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati KONTAN.CO.ID-JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will present the State Finance and Expenditure Bill (RAPBN) 2023 before the representatives of the people today, Tuesday (16/8). Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has previously mentioned that Jokowi’s final figure will be tied to the state budget deficit of 2023. The government has set next year’s budget deficit at less than 3% of domestic product gross (GDP). “The growth of the APBN deficit must be below 3% and there must be sustainability in terms of government spending that still supports various national priorities,” Sri Mulyani said after the Cabinet plenary meeting at the office of the President, at the beginning of the month. Read also : Awaiting announcement of PNS salaries in 2023 Financial Note With a narrower budget deficit, spending will be prioritized to continue to support various national priorities. For example, the development of human resources (HR) and the development of infrastructures, including the National Capital (IKN) of the Archipelago. “We will direct central and regional expenditure to national priority programs and finance the accumulation of the education endowment fund which is managed as a legacy for future generations,” Sri Mulyani added. Read also : Community activities soared, fuel and gas imports soared Meanwhile, in terms of state revenue, the government will continue to try to increase state revenue, although next year it seems bargain the profits from high commodity prices will not be repeated. The state treasurer hopes that the figure that has been devised by the government will keep the Indonesian economy strong. The reason is that next year there will still be uncertainties such as geopolitical tensions between Russia and China. Check out other news and articles on Google News MAKE A DONATION, get free vouchers! Your support will increase our enthusiasm to provide useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free voucher worth a donation that can be used for shopping at HAPPY store.



Journalist: Bidara Rose

Publisher: Wahyu T. Rahmawati

