India at 75 | Prime Minister Modi targets developed India by 2047

Country faces twin challenge of corruption and nepotism, says PM Modi on Independence Day



Addressing the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi, marking 75 years of the nation’s independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was entering a decisive phase in its war against corruption and that nepotism and misogyny were some of the big challenges that were not just a political problem, but existed in other institutions of society and public life, and needed to be addressed.

In his ninth consecutive speech from the Red Fort, Mr Modi said it was a historic day for India and the completion of 75 years of independence was a time to take a step in a new direction with a new determination. “Our nation has proven that we have inherent strength in our diversity and the common thread of patriotism makes India unshakable,” said Mr Modi, calling India “the mother of democracy”.

He also called for major resolutions and specified ” Panch Pran“(five resolutions) to realize the dreams of freedom fighters for the country on the centenary of India’s independence by 2047.

He said Indians should focus on the five promises of a developed India resolve; remove all traces of the colonial mentality; be proud of our heritage; our strength of unity; and fulfill the duties of citizens with honesty, which should also be done by the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers.

“In no part of our mind or our heart should there be an ounce of slavery,” the Prime Minister said, explaining how India’s mindset should be completely decolonized.

“How long will the world continue to give us certificates? Shouldn’t we set our own standards? Can’t a country of 130 million people make an effort to exceed its standards? he asked, while indicating that the New Education Policy (NEP) would serve this purpose. He also said the country should be proud of every Indian language.

Mr Modi devoted much of his speech to exposing corruption, saying it has been seen that some people do not have enough space to hide their illicit money while many in the country do not have enough. of living space, a clear indicator of the recovery of huge amounts of cash and other allegedly unaccounted-for assets in raids on some opposition party leaders.

“Corruption is eating the country like termites and we have to fight it with all our might. It is our effort to make those who looted the country give it back,” he said, while castigating efforts to “glorify”, an apparent reference to opposition parties defending those accused of corruption.

“That mindset is not going to go away unless there is a sense of hate (hatred) for corruption and the corrupt, and people are forced to socially despise them,” he said.

Although the prime minister did not take names, the BJP has often referred to nationwide congressional protests against the interrogation of the law enforcement directorates of its leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in the national herald Case.

Also hitting on dynasty and nepotism, he said their presence in politics feeds this evil in all other institutions of the country. We must end it, he said.

“This nepotism harms India’s talents and abilities. It is also a reason for corruption as people resort to it when they see no other option,” he said.

“It is my constitutional and democratic responsibility to fight against these evils,” Mr Modi said, and called for the support of the people.

“In politics too, the dynasty has done the most injustice to the strength of the country. Dynastic politics is aimed at the welfare of a family and has no interest in the welfare of the country,” he said. -he declares.

A strong exhortation from the prime minister was made on the issue of misogyny, speeches and actions that insulted women. He said that over the next 25 years, it would be the unleashing of female talent in India that would enable the country to achieve its development and societal goals sooner.

He noted that an Indian-made weapon was used for the first time in 75 years for the ceremonial 21-gun salute at the historic Red Fort on Independence Day on Monday. He hailed the achievement and congratulated the armed forces.

“When 130 crore people step forward, the nation takes a 130 crore step forward,” he said, and underlined his government’s determination for “Aatmanirbhar India” (self-governing India).

While his 82-minute speech was peppered with several exhortations from ‘Jai Anusandhan’ to promote research and innovation, there was no announcement of a new initiative or program as was the case in the previous speeches of him or his predecessors.

Ahead of his speech at the Red Fort, Mr Modi, dressed in a traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and a white safa with tricolor stripes and a long tail as his headgear, unfurled the national flag amidst a 21-gun salute by the locally developed Howitzer gun, the ATAGS.

The Prime Minister said that the time has come for India’s techade (technology decade) and that digital technology will bring reforms in all areas. The techade of India is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and fiber optic cables in the villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the local level, Mr Modi said.

He also said that the success of Digital India and startups has been driven by young people in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

He also paid tribute to freedom fighters and leaders from all political walks of life for their contribution to the independence struggle and nation building including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, VD Savarkar , Ram Manohar Lohia, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Babasaheb. Ambedkar and Mangal Pandey among others.