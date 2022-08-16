CM Murad calls Imran Khan a great artist





KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said people attend Imran Khans gatherings because he is a great artist and teaches them new definitions of science, geography, religion and phenology. He says that a formation equivalent to the speed of light is being invented, he says that Germany and Japan have common borders, he says that Allah does not allow people to be neutral and he also says that Pakistan has 12 seasons, he quoted excerpts from the speeches of PTI leaders and went on to say that people have no place to be entertained with humor other than its (PTI) rallies. He said this during a media interview at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) where he launched a week-long province-wide polio campaign. Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Aziz Memon, Health Secretary Zulfiqar Shah, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon and others attended the occasion. they would choose a dholak player as their leader. On a question, Murad Ali Shah said that he (Imran Khan) had organized an Azadi rally in Lahore and announced that he was working for independence for Pakistan. This shows that Imran Khan is the state of denial of the struggle of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who won us independence 75 years ago, he said and added that ‘he (Imran Khan) might be in a state of slavery but we as a nation are independent. Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said that Rs 1 billion for the repair of the city’s roads has been approved by the provincial cabinet. We are trying to arrange 10 billion rupees for the reconstruction of roads and drainage systems damaged by heavy rains and for the welfare of people affected by the rains, he said. On a question, Murad Ali Shah said his party had a long history of fighting for freedom of press and expression. But, no media house in the country spoke out when Asif Ali Zardari’s taped interview was not allowed to air, he said and added that everyone should respect the law of the land and the constitution. province-wide polio campaign from 15-21 August 2022, in Karachi and Hyderabad. He added that from August 22 to 28, the campaign would be launched in the remaining districts of Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Larkana divisions. years. In the campaign, 33,982 teams as well as 9,137 supervisors will participate across the province, he said and added that 3,556 staff partners from different organizations would be deployed for supportive supervision and monitoring. According to Mr. Shah, out of the target of over 9.9 million children, over 2.4 million children live in Karachi. Pakistan reported 14 polio cases in April 2022, and all belong to southern KP. Recently, 7 positive environmental samples were also detected in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawer, Sawat, Bannu and Noshera, he said. Murad Ali Shah called it a great achievement for his government and the Sindh Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that all environmental samples from our province were negative. Sindh has not reported any polio cases since July 2020 and had continuously negative environmental samples for the past year, he said and disclosed that after the first case was reported (April 2022) of North Waziristan EOC Sindh has increased vigilance at entry and exit points at borders with other provinces and vaccinated 571,566 children of whom 13,088 belong to South KP district. hard work. Children can be protected against debilitating childhood diseases like polio through vaccination and we seek the help of all stakeholders to raise awareness towards this end, he said and added that the efforts of the program have resulted in about a 50% reduction in rejections and missed children, but we need to bring them down further, especially in Karachi. Remember polio has no cure but can be easily prevented by vaccination and we are sending workers to your doorstep and I am sure people will cooperate with them and help save the future of Pakistan and to eradicate polio, he urged the people of the province.

