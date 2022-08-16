Politics
Bangladesh’s ongoing war on terror faces unwarranted criticism
Recently, Shantanu Mukharji, a retired Indian civil servant, security analyst specializing in South Asia and terrorism and a former national security adviser in Mauritius, said that Bangladesh and India should ignore minor irritants. and continue to strengthen their close relationship as the two nations engage in a joint war on terrorism. , which comes at a time when Bangladesh is facing unwarranted criticism from the United States as well as several jihadist operatives in the Western world.
Mukharji said: Both parties must also guard against external actors who might work to undermine the interests of both parties.
“Certain external forces often try to create animosity between the two countries, especially on religious grounds. India should avoid such attempts,” Mukharji warned.
He also pointed out that feelings of animosity are fueled by various forces, including countries that spread anti-Indian sentiments.
Mukharji warned of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood and the repercussions India could face if such organizations infiltrate the region to “ruin its secular fabric.”
Turkey, which has in the past toed Pakistan’s line in opposing the trail of war criminals who participated in the murder and rape of Bangladeshis in 1971, has recently attempted to woo Dhaka with various initiatives in an attempt to to be recognized as the preeminent leader of the Islamic world.
India, under all circumstances, must keep its security conditions intact. He must be alert to religious indoctrination. That said, the countries all need to strengthen their ties, notwithstanding the differences that may arise between them from time to time, he explained.
Social media is also being used as a potential tool to stoke feelings of hostility between people in the two countries, Mukharji said.
In the past, too, attempts have been made to stir up trouble between the two countries. During my stay there in the 1980s, I noticed that a certain part of the population was spreading resentment towards our country. But beyond all this are the factors that bind our people – Bangladesh celebrates “Poila Boisakh” (Bengali New Year) and “Pochishe Boisakh” (Rabindra Nath Tagore’s birthday) with more momentum than Bengalese, he pointed out.
Mukharji, praised the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, calling her a statesman, who over the years has not only worked to cement ties between neighbors but also lifted her country to new heights. new heights.
Whether it is the emancipation of women or respect for the principles of secularism, Hasina has always been at the forefront. Over time, she matured as a politician and became a statesman. The country is heading for elections next year, and Hasina, if elected to power, is expected to strengthen relations with her neighbors, which also include other countries, he noted.
It may be mentioned here that on December 10 last year, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and several officers of this elite anti-terrorist force despite its huge contributions to the fight against terrorism and militancy. in Bangladesh.
While every sane individual, counterterrorism experts, and governments place particular emphasis on counterterrorism and militancy, the US punitive measures against the RAB have definitely run counter to these crucial efforts, where the United States showed a double standard.
It can be mentioned here that the United States under the presidency of Joe Biden had abruptly withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan, leaving the country at the mercy of the Taliban jihadists, thus turning the country into a haven for militants and terrorists. Likewise, the Biden administration has appeased Iran and other terrorist entities such as the Houthis and Hamas, proving that Washington is not at all sympathetic to global counterterrorism and militancy efforts.
While the US Treasury Department had imposed sanctions on the RAB over allegations of extrajudicial executions, although every year law enforcement in the United States must eliminate terrorists and jihadists. In that case, can anyone wonder if US authorities would impose sanctions on their own law enforcement and counterterrorism organizations with such ridiculous allegations?
