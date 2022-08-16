Trumps passports returned after Mar-a-Lago raid, DOJ official says





Passports belonging to Donald Trump were returned to the former president after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home last week, a Justice Department official told NBC News on Monday.

The FBI acknowledged it had the passports the same day Trump said on his social media platform that the FBI agents who carried out the Aug. 8 search took them.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said officers “stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.” He did not provide further details or specify whether the travel documents were personal or government passports. (Presidents receive diplomatic passports when they take office.)

A Justice Department official said Trump’s passports had been returned.

A Trump representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump lawyer Christina Bobb blasted federal law enforcement Monday night, telling Fox News host Laura Ingraham that she refused to give them a “pass” to collect passports.

“I think it shows the level of daring they have,” Bobb said. “I think it shows how aggressive they were, how overreaching they were, that they were willing to go over all four corners of the mandate and take whatever they felt was appropriate or thought they could take. .”

An FBI spokesperson explained how the search warrant was executed.

When executing search warrants, the FBI follows court-ordered search and seizure procedures and then releases material that does not need to be retained for law enforcement purposes.” the spokesperson said in a statement late Monday that did not mention passports.

A property receipt from the FBI’s search of Trump’s property in Palm Beach, Florida, showed federal investigators recovered a trove of top secret documents and other highly classified documents, but did not mention any passports. .

In court documents released with the property receipt, investigators said they were looking for evidence of crimes that included the withholding of any government and/or presidential records from Trump’s time in office.

Kelly O’Donnell

Kristen Welker and Zo Richards contributed.

