



Here we go again: In the wake of the FBI raid on ex-President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the Washington Post and New York Times publish breathless, anonymous stories suggesting serious wrongdoing by Trump . Haven’t they learned anything about crying wolf?

Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items sought by FBI agents during the raid, WaPo reported, revealing nothing about the biases of its anonymous sources who are free to misrepresent or even lie like similar anonymous sources. did for years during “Russiagate”. ” fiasco.

Of course, we don’t yet know what was in the documents and it may well prove damning for Trump.

But notably, none of the sources provided details of the alleged nuclear materials. But the newspaper ominously quoted a former Justice Department official as speculating the information could cause serious damage to US security.

A Times article, also based on unnamed sources, claims that a Trump lawyer claimed in June that all classified documents had been returned, but the raid revealed more secret documents suggesting Trump was not fully open. to investigators. But the ex-prez maintains that before stepping down, he declassified everything sent to Mar-a-Lago.

He also says that someone (again, unnamed) close to Trump contacted the judiciary with a message for ex-prez Attorney General Merrick Garland: The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat? It could show that Trump is seeking to cooperate with the authorities or could be second-hand fiction.

These outlets have learned nothing from Russiagate. At the time, they put all the exaggerated adjectives on the actions of people like Carter Page, then cited unnamed and biased sources to fuel a “narrative” that Trump was compromised by Vladimir Putin.

A Washington Post article breathlessly noted that Trump officials communicated with their Russian counterparts between the 2016 election and Trump’s inauguration. The article said that “some” people thought it was “inappropriate and possibly illegal”. Except he then quotes Obama’s former ambassador to Russia saying he did the exact same thing!

Of course, those articles for which the Times and Washington Post won a Pulitzer, surprisingly added to a mountain of beans. All the nameless insinuations and suggestions that something more nefarious was going on behind the scenes have been to no avail.

Put aside the damage this has done to journalism. Even Democrats at this point must read the Post’s nuclear “scoop” with nagging concern that the documents say no such thing.

The unprecedented raid requires unprecedented measures. Garland shouldn’t hide behind the investigation and allow the release of the affidavit that was presented to the judge authorizing the raid. Or at least his department should indicate on the record if any of these stories have substantial truth.

If the ‘nuclear documents’ are found to be low-level discussions of common knowledge or are patently inconsequential regardless of their ‘classification’, all the Post has done is martyr Trump by quoting , again, anonymous sources with a political agenda.

They hurt each other. They are damaging the country. The only winner is Trump, again. Will they ever learn?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/08/15/media-races-again-to-tarnish-trump-via-unnamed-sources/

