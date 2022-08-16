The Taliban in search of an elusive global legitimacy





Afghanistan’s current leaders must be pragmatic, find a way to give common sense to global and regional powers, and hope and wait for the financial aid they desperately need to revive the economy of the battered country. war.

The leopard never changes its spots, they say. A year after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the jury is still out on whether the team – a militant movement during its first stint in power – has mellowed enough to handle the pressures and pressures exerted by the leadership of a country constantly in the spotlight of the world.

Some commentators and analysts claimed that the Taliban had changed and evolved, but they were wrong in many ways. One aspect in which the Taliban have particularly remained the same is their quest for international recognition. The Taliban in the 1990s had approached the United States and the United Nations to be recognized as the legitimate government of Afghanistan. Yet their actions, even then, undermined their own cause. The last year of their reign was a repeat of history.

Taliban spokesmen have reiterated the Montevideo Convention criteria for statehood, but the conditions for recognition are different. If it is true that the Taliban control a population, govern a defined territory and have a government capable of entering into foreign relations, these conditions were met by Afghanistan even in the 18th century. Recognition by other states, which implies that they regard the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, would require current leaders to meet certain other conditions while countries like the United States treat humanitarian issues in an apolitical way. and release frozen funds.

The Taliban could either convince individual countries to recognize them and hope that this would create a domino effect should other countries follow suit, or set up a mechanism such as a referendum or a localized “jirga” – a assembly of leaders – who would officially announce them as a legitimate governing group of Afghanistan or fulfill the obligations of the UN Charter and secure Afghanistan’s seat in the General Assembly.

Although the Taliban as a whole demands their recognition, only some of them understand that it is conditional on compliance with certain international standards. Those among the Taliban who challenge the hypocrisy of the United States and others acknowledging governments that far outweigh the brutality of the Taliban are correct in their assessment. The difference is that these governments lead powerful states themselves or are part of a powerful politico-military bloc. The Taliban do not fit into any of these categories.

The Taliban’s closest friends seem reluctant to acknowledge them without the blessing of the United States. Handing over Afghanistan’s frozen assets to the Taliban could be the first step for the United States, as the world’s hegemon, to informally recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan.

The Taliban have repeatedly come close to releasing frozen assets, resources they desperately need to help the economy get back on its feet. The initial challenge was to find fund signatories who could legally approve what was to be done with the funds. Different sectors of the US government have held meetings with Afghan stakeholders to address this challenge.

It was in late February and early March that the Biden administration, after holding half of the assets pending claims from 9/11 victims on the funds, came close to formalizing a mechanism for releasing the other half.

Although internal problems and the recent targeting of the leader of Al-Qaeda in Kabul have complicated the issue of the release of funds, the sanctions imposed on Afghanistan have had devastating effects and very little real effort has been made by the United States to build trust or to communicate issues directly to the Taliban. Despair over any positive outcome of engagement with the United States is growing among some Taliban.

While the United States chooses to be a difficult partner for the Taliban, the group has other countries that could potentially help them through this difficult phase. Afghanistan’s huge reserves of natural resources have caught the eye of China, and the cities of the war-torn country are currently teeming with potential investors. The Taliban should be aware of possible resource deals, as the country is still operating in a legal vacuum and deals made without local laws and regulations will only be exploitation.

Qatar and Turkey are other partners that have helped provide platforms for the Taliban to engage with the global community. However, Qatar being a close ally of the United States may not stray too far from Washington’s policy towards the Taliban, but it can still be a useful interlocutor and guide for the Taliban as they struggle. open to the world.

Turkey was one of the few countries to call for recognition of the Taliban government. They challenged the current framework for creating another aid-dependent Afghanistan. Turkey’s diplomatic presence in Kabul and the extent of its assistance to the country is a model that other Islamic and regional countries should follow.

The Taliban should also perform the impossible balancing act of maintaining positive relations with Pakistan and India. Balance will be key.

The need for engagement must be recognized by the Taliban and the international community for it to produce results. efficient way.

The Taliban should realize that failing to respond to US demands will end up making them outcasts. The Taliban can count on regional and international partners to stabilize the current politically and economically unstable Afghanistan, but they would ultimately have to find their recognition quickly.

The Taliban and the international community should adjust their expectations and not expect too much from commitments too soon. Building trust is necessary and providing feedback on more agreed micro-targets would be the first step towards eventual recognition of the Taliban.

At the heart of it all, the Taliban must recognize that external recognition is tied to internal legitimacy. The more they lose the approval of the Afghan population, the further they will be from recognition abroad.

The war in Ukraine and the rapidly changing global political space mean that the window for the Taliban and Afghanistan to remain relevant or important is fast closing.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by the authors do not necessarily reflect the opinions, views and editorial policies of TRT World.

