Independence Day 2022: Here are the main quotes from Prime Minister Modi’s speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort as the country marked the 76th Independence Day today, Monday. Ahead of his speech, Prime Minister Modi hoisted the Tiranga at New Delhi’s iconic Red Fort. It was also the Prime Minister’s ninth address to the nation from Red Fort.

The government launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring Tiranga home and hoist it on the 75th anniversary of India’s independence . During his address, Prime Minister Modi listed his governments’ achievements and presented various plans for the future.

Here are some of the key quotes from Prime Minister Modi’s Independence Day speech:

1) PM Modi listed five resolutions for the next 25 years. We have to focus on Viksit Bharat, removing every ounce of Gulami from us, pride in our glorious heritage, unity and fulfilling our duties,” the Prime Minister said during his speech on the day of independence.

2) He called India an ambitious society, mother of democracy, and diversity is its strength. India is an ambitious society where change is fueled by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive change and also want to contribute to it.”

3) PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the heroes of this country. This nation is grateful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our countless revolutionaries who have shaken the foundations of British rule.”

4) The Prime Minister has urged the youth to make India a developed country by 2047. I urge the youth, who will turn 50 in 2047, to take an oath to make India a developed country of here 100 years of independence. When we take an oath, we realize it.”

5) Role of Nari Shakti in realizing India’s dreams. He said, I have a request to every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life. Nari Shakti’s pride will play a vital role in realizing India’s dreams.”

6) Prime Minister Modi recalled the “Architects of Free India” who contributed significantly to India’s freedom struggle. Our country is grateful to Gandhiji, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Rani Laxmi Bai and all other freedom fighters. We salute not only those who fought for freedom, but also the architects of free India such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhai Patel, among many others.”

7) During his Independence Day speech today, Prime Minister Modi said he was dedicated to Gandhi’s dream. Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of caring for the last person, his aspiration to empower the last person – I dedicated myself to that.”

8) Prime Minister Modi said that India faces two main challenges today – corruption and ‘Parivaarvaad. Two great challenges we face today: corruption and “Parivaarvaad” or nepotism. The corruption that is hollowing out the country like a termite must be fought.”

9) We always remember the slogan of Lal Bahadur Shastri ji “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”. Later AB Vajpayee added “Jai Vigyaan” to this. Now there is another necessity to add – ‘Jai Anusandhan’ (research and innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan or Jai Anusandhan: PM Modi

10) Prime Minister Modi also called on the private sector to play a key role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, saying India can do for the world. He praised the defense forces for pushing forward the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative. Indian made pistol first used for ceremonial salute at Red Fort on Independence Day.

11) PM Modi said that India will soon see the advent of 5G mobile services. “The Indian techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and fiber optic cables (OFC) in the villages, we are bringing a revolution via digital India to the local level.”

