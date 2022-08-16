Opinion: Trump is worried after FBI research — and he should be





Editor’s Note: Norman Eisen is a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution. He was President Barack Obama’s former ethics czar and served as special adviser on impeachment to the House Judiciary Committee in 2019-20. Asha Rangappa is a senior lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University. She is a former FBI special agent, specializing in counterintelligence investigations. Dennis Aftergut is a former federal prosecutor, currently an attorney for Lawyers Defending American Democracy. The opinions expressed in this commentary belong to the authors. See more opinions on CNN.

CN—

A week of startling developments for the possible criminal liability of former President Donald Trump and his inner circle ended with news this weekend that a lawyer for Trump had signed a statement this summer saying that all material marked as classified in the possession of the former president had been returned. . Along with previous revelations, this final piece of the puzzle tells us where the Justice Department is headed and when.

First, with the search warrant at Trumps Mar-a-Lago residence now public, it points to the possibility of significant alleged crimes. The warrant is based on probable grounds to believe, first, that the bringing of large amounts of documents to Mar-a-Lago violated basic federal criminal record retention law related to presidential records. It prohibits the willful concealment, removal, or destruction of classified or non-US government records. The maximum penalty is three years in prison.

More serious still is the possible violation of the Federal Espionage Act, also listed on the warrant. Its violation is punishable by a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Individuals are liable to conviction under the law if they willfully retain and fail to provide national defense information when requested by a federal officer authorized to receive such information that has come into their possession.

This law comes into play because the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago last Monday. Information is marked secret if its unauthorized release would cause serious damage to national security. Information that would cause exceptionally serious damage to national security is marked top secret. If the information is marked TS/SCI, it is even more highly protected top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information, meaning it is from sensitive sources or methods.

In short, while all of the recovered material could be considered stolen government property, the classified documents that the FBI has recovered that have been marked top secret and miscellaneous classified/TS/SCI are of particular concern. Although the Espionage Act does not require national defense information to be classified, these highly sensitive documents would likely fall under the definition of national defense information under the Espionage Act.

Finally, there is the offense of obstructing an ongoing federal investigation by concealing documents relating to that investigation. He faces the heaviest potential sentence: up to 20 years in prison. As serious as violations of the first two laws are, interfering with a Justice Department investigation is particularly serious.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and says the investigation is politically motivated.

Reports have already detailed the concerning pattern of document rotation. It began with negotiations and voluntary requests from National Archivists in 2021, culminating in the return of 15 boxes of records in 2022. This was followed in the spring by a grand jury subpoena, obviously binding on the document production. Then investigators traveled in June, taking yet more documents with them and later obtaining the recently reported misrepresentation that all documents marked as classified had been returned.

Neither that subpoena nor the lawyers’ delivery in June produced the 11 sets of classified information the FBI said it took from Mar-a-Lago last week.

The release of warrants explains what Attorney General Merrick Garland was talking about Thursday when he discussed the common practice of seeking means less intrusive than a search warrant whenever possible. He told us that the Department of Justice tried everything else (and more) first.

Note that if Trump or others haven’t honestly complied with the subpoena, that’s a separate possible crime. This may be why the department allegedly subpoenaed surveillance footage of people entering and exiting the documentation rooms. Government officials were also understandably concerned about who had access to classified documents.

Additionally, if Trump and those around him, including his attorneys, have intentionally misrepresented the government, they may be criminally liable for misrepresentation.

Although this new report on a lawyers’ letter sheds additional light on the situation, gaps necessarily remain. As is standard operating procedure, the Justice Department has not released the FBI agents’ sworn affidavit in support of the search warrant. These affidavits, and the evidence they contain, are held until shortly after the DOJ files criminal charges.

Premature disclosure of affidavits can expose the government’s record and inform targets of investigative avenues they should block, evidence to destroy, and potential witness cooperation they should prevent. That’s why Garland should hold firm despite requests from some of the president’s former allies in Congress to see the affidavit.

Ordinary grounds apply with even greater force in a case involving exceptionally sensitive national security data and a highly confidential informant. In our current, hyper-charged political environment, when an armed follower of Trump’s social media site walks into a Cincinnati FBI office with apparent intent to kill, any public information about a reported Mar-a-Lago informant could easily put that person’s life in danger. danger.

Still, Garland deftly brought the picture together with her well-concise statement and release of the warrant while adhering to strict DOJ rules on what can and cannot be said. We should not take the integrity and experience of attorneys general for granted. After all, we just had Bill Barr, whose distortions as attorney general of the Mueller report may have emboldened Trump’s belief in complete personal impunity from legal consequences. In the Nixon era, we had Attorneys General John Mitchell and Richard Kleindienst, who were both convicted of crimes

Since Garland is keen on playing by the rules, we’re going to have to stick with her reveals for a while. We are now within the window that Garland presented in her recent DOJ memo avoiding any action that could be perceived to affect an election before it takes place. (Although the window is often referred to as a three-month window, the memo says nothing about the actual number of days.)

Trump remains one of the most polarizing figures in American politics, and any action taken could impact the midterm elections. This is so even though Trump has not declared his candidacy for 2024 and is not on any ballot.

The accumulation of allegations increases the chances that Trump will be indicted. It’s not just the possible deletion of documents, or even the most serious national security. It’s that the documents seem to have been withheld again and again.

Also, Garland’s moves last week weren’t necessarily all about potential documentary crimes. As explained in a previous overview, the DOJ can use anything found under the search warrant to prove other possible crimes.

There are three fronts on which federal criminal investigations are likely to continue, quietly before November, but perhaps more vocally thereafter: alleged crimes against the documents, conspiracy to defraud the United States by seeking to cancel the 2020 elections before January 6, 2021 and obstruction of Congress. January 6th.

On Sunday, Trump may have hinted that the FBI had seized information related to the latter two. He complained on his site, Truth Social, that the FBI had taken boxes of attorney-client material, as well as executive privilege material that they should not have knowingly taken. We know that attorney-client arguments and executive privilege figured prominently in the January 6 investigations. Time will tell if the FBI has also swept up information relating to additional matters separate from the removal of classified documents.

Trump’s baseless profanity last week proves he is concerned about possible lawsuits. He should be. There are simply too many investigations going on to think he can dodge them all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/15/opinions/search-warrant-trumps-mar-a-lago-trump-criminal-liability/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos