BJP embraces more dynasts from other parties as PM Modi calls India’s challenge ‘parivaarvaad’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on Monday quoted “parivaarvaad” and “bhai bhatijaawaada reference to dynastic politics and nepotism as one of the two major challenges facing India.

Nepotism drains Indian institutions and “dynastic politics only benefits the dynasty, not the country,” the prime minister said in his speech at the Red Fort.

However, shortly after concluding his speech, his close aide and son of the union’s Home Secretary Amit Shah, Jay Shah, was trending on social media, with many users questioning the characterization of this. the latter to become the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The opposition also criticized Prime Minister Modi for his remarks, while pointing out that the BJP too is “full of dynasts” and that it is the people who choose and elect the leaders.

His discourse on dynasty politics rings hollow as there is a long list of dynasties within the BJP and others that the BJP has imported from other parties. When he talks about dynastic politics, why does he forget about his own dynasties like Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur and even those like Suvendu Adhikari who joined other parties,” National Congress Spokesperson Shama Mohamed asked. .

She added: ‘This is nothing but a policy of diversion. He wants to divert attention from the real problems of rising prices, unemployment, the promises his government has made and failed to keep. The country faces multiple problems and it behaves like a jammed tape recorder that has been using the dynasty narrative for several years to hide its own failure.

Indeed, while PM Modi has consistently and consistently offensiveopposition parties for “parivaarvaad“, his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regularly inducted such dynasts from other parties and promoted them in the organization and government.

One such example is former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, and Kuldeep’s wife and ex-lawmaker Renuka Bishnoi, who joined the BJP earlier this month.

A day before joining the BJP, Bishnoi said people in his constituency sought his son, Bhavya, to contest from the Adampur assembly seat he was leaving, as a BJP candidate.

The Union Minister’s son, Rajnath Singh, is an MP from Noida and Vice Chairman of the BJP’s UP unit. Similarly, the son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh, is a BJP MP.

The list of BJP dynansts is long and includes the likes of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Punjab leader Sunil Jakhar and former Union Home Ministry Minister of State RPN Singh .

While Basavaraj’s father, SR Bommai, was the Chief Minister of Karnataka in 1988-89, making him the second father-son duo after HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy to occupy the chairmanship of the CM in the state, Jakhar who joined the BJP in May this year is the son of Balram Jakhar, an active congressman, who also served as chairman of the Lok Sabha between 1980 and 1989.

Meanwhile, RPN Singh, who joined the BJP in January ahead of this year’s parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh, hails from the former Sainthwar royal family of Padrauna, Kushinagar. His father, Kunwar Chandra Pratap Narain Singh, was an MP for Padrauna Lok Sabha constituency, who served as Minister of State for Defense in Indira Gandhi’s cabinet in 1980.

Prime Minister Modis’ aversion to dynastic politics did not prevent the induction of such leaders into the BJP or his own team of ministers.

Many prominent faces in his own cabinet are members of the Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju and Jyotiraditya Scindia political families, among others.

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections last year, the party inducted former assistant to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees, Suvendu Adhikari, as well as his father, former Union Minister Sisir Adhikari, to the BJP.

Suvendu became the opposition leader in the West Bengal Assembly after the elections.

The BJP has also inducted and appointed Jitin Prasada, son of prominent Congress leader Jitendra Prasada, Yogi cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh.

Devendra Fadnavis, who is the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, is the son of Gangadharpant Fadnavis, a former member of the legislative council of Maharashtra. Devendras’ aunt, Shoba Fadnavis, was a minister of state.

The BJP has also allied itself with both members of political families and parties led by such politicians, both in the Center and in many states.

Yet he managed to create a perception in people’s minds that he is not part of dynastic politics.

Politics is a matter of perception, which plays an important role in elections rather than facts. Even though there are dynasts in the BJP, the perception that is being created is that dynastic politics is only for the Congress and the regional parties. That’s why the prime minister always tries to use the dynasty as a weapon to attack the opposition party,” said Sanjay Kumar of the Center for the Study of Developing Societies.

Dynasts as BJP allies

Many BJP allies, both at the Center and in many states, are members of political families or parties led by such individuals.

One example is Jannayak Janta Party Leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, a fourth generation leader of the Devi Lal-Om Prakash Chautala families.

Anupriya Patel, BJPs alliance partner at UP and Center, is another leading daughter of Apna Dal founder Sone Lal Patel.

After Ram Vilas Paswans son Chirag was kicked out of the NDA at the behest of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Modi inducted Paswans uncle Pashupati Paras into the cabinet of the union.

Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, TDP are among many other dynast-led parties that have allied themselves with the Modi-led BJP in the Center and in the States at one time or another.

Talking about why Modi might still get away with targeting the opposition on the issue, Kumar said: “Another important distinction is that in the case of Congress or regional parties, the power is in the hands of the opposition. a particular family. So in the case of the Congress it is the Gandhis, in the case of the RJD it is Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the Samajwadi Party it is Akhilesh Yadav, in the case of the NCP it is Sharad Yadav, in the case of the the case of Akali Dal is the Badal family and soon. Therefore, if the party is led by the same family or controlled by it, the question becomes different”.

This was not the case in the BJP, he said.

The party itself justified the PM’s remarks by saying that the BJP has no dynasty within the party system.

A dynast is someone who inherits a position due to his birth in a particular family and you have the example of the Lalu Prasad Yadavs family, the Gandhis, where the presidency has oscillated between Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi”, said BJP leader Amit Malviya. .

He added: “At the same time, you have regional parties, including TRS, DMK, Samajwadi party, where it is also a particular family that has been in power or has controlled the party. After Karunanidhi, Stalin is the leader of the DMK, for example.

Stating that dynastic succession prevents talents from rising and that the BJP has no dynasty, Malviya said, “We have children of leaders, but they don’t inherit positions because of their family members. Arun Jaitley’s son is not in the BJP, Vajpayee iThe extended family is another example. When Rajnath Singh was president, it was not his son who then took over the post, rather he became an MP on merit. So what the Prime Minister is talking about is nepotism not only in politics, but also in other institutions, because it compromises merit”.

Meanwhile, senior congressman Pawan Khera told media on Monday that the attack on the prime ministers must be aimed at bhai-bhatijawaad ​​within his own party.

“He had to attack the nepotism that was rampant within his own party. The Prime Minister disappointed the whole country and his supporters today. He should have given his report today, should have spoken about what he promised, Khera added.

Congress leader Alka Lamba also criticized the Modi government and the BJP for fighting the “one family”.

Lamba said the BJP was only fighting one family, which is fighting inflation and unemployment in the country, a reference to the Gandhis.

