Trumps Messaging on FBI Search Echos Statements January 6





In the week since the FBI executed a search warrant at the home of former President Donald Trump, many of his supporters continued to grow angry, prompting an upsurge in threats against federal agents, including a attempted attack on the FBI field office in Cincinnati which left the attacker dead.

In such a difficult time, Trump on Monday returned to a playbook he previously used on Jan. 6, 2021: apparently offering to help calm his supporters while feeding their anger by portraying that anger as justified.

Trump told Fox News Digital in an interview on Monday that “the country is in a very dangerous position.” He said: “Anything we can do to help – because the temperature needs to be lowered in the country. If not, terrible things will happen.

He then added: “The people of this country will not put up with another scam.”

Trump’s public offering of an olive branch, while continuing to inflame his supporters, echoed his handling of the mob that attacked the Capitol as Congress gathered to certify victory. of Joe Biden on him in the 2020 election. Prior to that deadly riot, Trump’s statements helped his supporters take action, according to evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee in dramatic hearings this summer.

Once his supporters marched to the Capitol and began engaging in hand-to-hand combat with law enforcement, Trump refused several pleas from those around him to help end the violence. . Finally, he sent out a tweet that urged the crowd to leave and suggested he supported their behavior.

“These are the things and events that happen when a hallowed landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped of great patriots who have been treated poorly and unfairly for so long,” Trump wrote on Twitter at 6:01 p.m. the. “Go home with love and peace. Remember this day forever!”

Read more: What Trump knew: How the January 6 committee is building a case against a former president

In the week following the court-authorized search of his club Mar-a-Lago on August 8 to recover classified documents, Trump decried the move as politically motivated and strongly suggested it represented something bigger. and darker in the work of the federal government. government. “It’s important for you to know that it wasn’t just my home that was violated – it was the home of all American patriots,” he wrote in a fundraising email to his supporters. Other calls for fundraising include the often apocalyptic language used by the former president and his allies, but now largely focused on FBI research. “These are dark times for our nation,” read the subject line of an Aug. 10 email sent to supporters on behalf of Trump by his Save America PAC. “I need every red-blooded American patriot to step up during this time.”

Trump “tries to parse the language and create plausible deniability,” says David Gomez, a former FBI assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office who spent 28 years investigating national security cases. including domestic extremism. “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand what he’s doing, that he’s trying to get people to do what they did on [Jan. 6]adds Gomez. “He’s trying to get people to take his side without overtly saying, ‘Let’s do x, y and z.'”

On popular pro-Trump forums and far-right channels, Trump supporters have dissected his statements, including those he posts on his social media startup, Truth Social. In the days following the FBI raid, many of his supporters made it clear they were expecting the kind of signal from him that some thought he received through his inflammatory statements leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. .

“When Trump says at a rally or other very public place, ‘Now is the time,’ now will be. Not before,” a supporter posted Aug. 9, a day after the FBI raid , on a forum that previously served as staging ground for the Jan. 6 attack. 2020 in response to Trump’s call for supporters to come to D.C. “There aren’t enough cops in DC to stop what’s happening.”

Read more: Analysts warn violent rhetoric after FBI Mar-a-Lago search is a glimpse of what’s to come

Last Thursday, three days after the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, a man who posted regularly on Truth Social was killed in a standoff at an FBI field office in Cincinnati, after attacking the office armed with a rifle type AR-15 and a nail gun. An account with the same name as the attacker had posted more than 374 times in the previous eight days, with numerous posts calling for action after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and repeating the false fraud allegations of Trump in the 2020 election. In April, the account posted a message to Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr: “I’m just waiting for your dad.”

The day FBI agents searched Trump’s residence, the assailant posted, “People, this is it… This is your call to arms from me.” Leave work tomorrow as soon as the armory… opens, get everything you need to be ready for battle. The next day he called it “a direct fucking insurrection against the people who usurped our government… I will not be disarmed this time”. Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, did not respond to TIME’s request for comment.

Former national security officials and political violence experts told TIME such attacks are likely to intensify in the coming months as Trump faces a slew of ongoing investigations against him, all fueling speculation about a presidential election in 2024.

Prosecutors on Monday charged a Pennsylvania man with posting online threats against the FBI on the Gab website following the execution of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. “I sincerely believe that if you work for the FBI, then you deserve to die,” prosecutors said. “I will slaughter you.”

Trump described the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago as a “break-in” and repeatedly implied, without evidence, that the FBI may have planted incriminating material during the search. In Monday’s interview, he was even more explicit about it, saying the FBI “could have planted anything they wanted” during the search.

Messages from supporters clearly show that they take these messages to heart. “They’re not after me, they’re after you,” one supporter wrote on a right-wing Trump forum summarizing the former president’s posts. “If the FBI continues to act in such a partisan fashion, we’ll be next.”

More Must-Have Stories from TIME

Write to Vera Bergengruen at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6206369/trump-fbi-search-jan-6-violence/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos