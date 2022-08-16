Giuliani is the target of an election probe in Georgia, his lawyers sayExBulletin





Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a press conference on June 7, 2022 in New York City. Giuliani’s attorney said Atlanta prosecutors said Giuliani was the target of their criminal investigation into possible unlawful attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the US general election. 2020 in Georgia. Mary Altaffer/AP .

ATLANTA prosecutors in Atlanta told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani on Monday he was the target of their criminal investigation into possible unlawful attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the general election of 2020 in Georgia, one of Giuliani’s attorneys said Monday.

Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade alerted Giuliani’s local attorney in Atlanta that the former New York City mayor could face criminal charges, another Giuliani attorney, Bob Costello, said. News of the disclosure was first reported by The New York Times.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation last year and a special grand jury was appointed in May at his request. County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversees the special grand jury, asked Giuliani to appear before the panel to testify on Wednesday.

Willis’ investigation was sparked by a phone call between Trump and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that January 2021 conversation, Trump suggested that Raffensperger might “find” the votes needed to undo his short loss in the state.

It has also become clear that the District Attorney is interested in the Georgia Legislative Committee hearings held in December 2020, during which Giuliani appeared and spread false allegations of voter fraud in Fulton County in Atlanta. . Willis filed petitions last month seeking to compel seven Trump associates to testify. and advisers. Because they don’t live in Georgia, she had to use a process that involves asking a judge in the states where they live to order them to appear.

In a petition seeking Giuliani’s testimony, Willis identified him as both Trump’s personal attorney and his campaign’s lead attorney. She wrote that he and others appeared at a state Senate committee meeting and presented a video that Giuliani said showed election officials producing “suitcases” of illegal ballots from sources. unknown, out of sight of election observers.

Within 24 hours of that December 3, 2020 hearing, Raffensperger’s office had debunked the video. But Giuliani continued to make statements to the public and in subsequent legislative hearings alleging widespread voter fraud using the debunked video, Willis wrote.

Evidence shows that Giuliani’s appearance and testimony “was part of a coordinated, multi-state plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” the petition states.

Lindsey Graham was ordered to testify in Atlanta

Also on Monday, a federal judge ruled that US Senator Lindsey Graham was set to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke laws while trying to overturn his defeat in the 2020 general election in the state.

Lawyers for Graham, RS.C., had argued that his position as a U.S. senator afforded him immunity from having to appear before the investigating committee and asked the judge to quash his subpoena. But U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in an order Monday that immunities tied to his role as a senator did not protect him from having to testify. Graham’s subpoena orders him to appear before the special grand jury on August 23, but his office said Monday it plans to appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Prosecutors said they want to question Graham about phone calls they allegedly made with Georgian Secretary of State Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks following Trump’s election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Graham had argued that a provision of the Constitution provides absolute protection against a senator questioned on legislative acts. But the judge found there are “considerable areas of potential grand jury inquiry” that fall outside the scope of that provision. The judge also rejected Graham’s argument that the principle of “sovereign immunity” protects a senator from being summoned by a district attorney.

Graham also argued that Willis, a Democrat, failed to demonstrate the extraordinary circumstances necessary to compel testimony from a senior official. But the judge disagreed, finding Willis had shown “extraordinary circumstances and a special need” for Graham’s testimony on matters related to an alleged attempt to influence or disrupt the Georgia election.

May, the judge, last month rejected a similar attempt by U.S. Representative Jody Hice, R-Ga., to avoid testifying before the special grand jury. Former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani had argued he couldn’t travel to Atlanta to testify due to health issues, but Fulton County Judge McBurney ordered him to appear on Wednesday.

Graham’s office said in a statement on Monday that the senator disagreed with the judge’s interpretation of the Constitution provision that he said protects him from questioning by a government official. State. His lawyers said he was conducting investigations that were clearly part of his legislative duties, related to certifying the vote and proposing election legislation.

But the judge wrote that this ignores “the fact that interviewees publicly suggested that Senator Graham was not merely engaged in a legislative inquiry, but rather was suggesting or implying that Georgia election officials change their processes or potentially change state results. In calls made shortly after the 2020 general election, Graham “asked Raffensperger and his team about re-examining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for the ‘former President Donald Trump,’ Willis wrote in a petition.

Graham also “referenced allegations of widespread voter fraud in Georgia’s November 2020 election consistent with public statements made by known Trump campaign affiliates,” she wrote.

Republican and Democratic state election officials across the country, the courts, and even Trump’s attorney general found there was no evidence of voter fraud sufficient to affect the outcome of his defeat in the presidential election of 2020. Lawmakers allied with Trump planned to challenge the counts of several battleground states when Congress convened on January 6, 2021 to certify the results under the Voter Count Act, but after the Capitol attack that day, Georgia’s tally was never disputed.

Trump denied any wrongdoing and called his appeal to Raffensperger “perfect”.

