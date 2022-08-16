Donald Trump called a ‘theft’ risk after he said the FBI took his passports





Social media users began calling former President Donald Trump a ‘flight risk’ after he said on Monday that the FBI seized three of his passports when they raided his Mar-a-Lago home last week. .

Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform that the FBI “stole” the passports, one of which he said had expired, during the August 8 search. “This is aggression against a political opponent on a level never seen before in our country. Third World!” he wrote.

Although Trump gave no details as to why the FBI might have wanted the passports, some Twitter users suggested it was because the ex-president was considered a flight risk. Attorney Seth Abramson wrote in a Twitter thread on Monday that if the news was true, “the FBI recognizes what I have said for a long time, which is that in fact Trump is a flight risk.”

(Trump having two unexpired passports and one expired passport is not the problem, government officials usually have two passports. What’s interesting if this news is true is that the FBI recognizes what I said for a long time to know that, in fact, Trump is a risk theft.)

— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 15, 2022

When the warrant authorizing the FBI raid became public days after the search, it listed three potential violations of federal law, including part of the Espionage Act. Collectively, these violations could result in fines and decades in prison for Trump if ever charged, prosecuted and convicted.

The warrant showed that officers were authorized to search Trump’s residence and seize all government and presidential records created during his presidency, physical documents with classification marks, and information relating to “the retrieval, storage, or transmission.” national defense information or classified material”. It also authorized the seizure of any evidence that government or presidential records and documents marked as classified had been altered, destroyed or concealed.

The property receipt describes the various items seized in the raid as secret documents, top secret documents, a potential presidential file, various boxes and something called “Info re: President of France”. The receipt did not mention any passports, although it was not immediately clear whether they could have been included in the various boxes whose contents were not described.

US Legal defines a “flight risk” as a term used by the courts to describe a person likely to flee the country, state, or region to avoid criminal prosecution.

Social media users began calling former President Donald Trump a ‘flight risk’ after he said on Monday that the FBI seized three of his passports when they raided his Mar-a-Lago home last week. . Above, Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Aug. 6 in Dallas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Although no charges have been announced against the former president and there have been no official indications yet that Trump has been designated a flight risk by a court, the news that the FBI allegedly seized the passports has left some wondering why.

Freelance journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted a photo of Trump’s Truth Social message and asked, “Is the former president a leak risk?”

Mike Sington, a former senior executive at NBCUniversal, also responded to Trump’s post, tweeting, “FBI just doing their job, you’re a leak risk.”

Last Thursday, days before Trump said his passports had been seized, human rights activist and lawyer Qasim Rashid had already tagged Trump with the term.

“Frankly, Trump is a leak risk,” he tweeted. “The judge should demand that he surrender his passport and his plane be grounded.”

Frankly, Trump is a leak risk. The judge should demand that he surrender his passport and his plane be grounded.

— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) August 12, 2022

Newsweek contacted the FBI for comment and confirmation that Trump’s passports were seized in the raid. A Trump spokesperson has also been contacted for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-labeled-flight-risk-after-saying-fbi-took-his-passports-1733798 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos