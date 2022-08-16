Behind the escalation around Taiwan, Xi Jinping’s desire for a complete reunification of China under his reign





Aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army during a combat training exercise around the island of Tawan on August 7, 2022. LI BINGYU / AP The Chinese military maneuvers around and above Taiwan, which began after the visit in early August of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, had barely been completed when a new delegation from Washington landed on the island. The arrival on Sunday, August 14, of five members of Congress led by Democratic senator Ed Markey provoked further anger in Beijing, which once again carried out important maneuvers. According to the Taiwanese authorities, fifteen Chinese planes crossed this time the median line, considered the unofficial border between China and Taiwan, but never recognized by Beijing. These tensions mark a real escalation in relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait and, consequently, between Beijing and Washington. Read also: Understanding the origin of the fragile status quo around the Taiwan Strait These visits by parliamentarians are not unusual. Over the past ten years, according to a count by the Taiwanese authorities, 71 American elected officials have visited the island during Barack Obama’s second presidency (2012-2016), 35 during Donald Trump’s mandate and 31 since Joe Biden’s arrival at the White House. . But in the context of growing rivalry between the United States and China, they take on another dimension. China believes that the traditional one China policy is evolving into a One China, One Taiwan policy. This is not a relevant reading of the American vision of Taiwan, but it explains why China is signaling more clearly than ever its willingness to attack, relieves the former Australian Prime Minister, the sinologist Kevin Rudd, in the the wall street journal. The desire of some elected Americans to renounce strategic lambigut of Washington with regard to Taiwan and to recognize it as a major non-NATO ally by supplying it with weapons accordingly, can only strengthen Beijing in its convictions. Read also: Article reserved our subscribers Faced with the Chinese military threat, Taiwan chooses asymmetric warfare The falcons are on the rise In China, the debates are obviously less transparent but everything indicates that, there too, the hawks are on the rise. In any case, the censorship leaves the nationalists to regret, for example, that the Chinese air force did not prevent Nancy Pelosi from landing in Taiwan at the beginning of August. And the Chinese ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, allows himself to say that once the reunification is completed, it will be necessary reduce the Taiwanese, the term used by Beijing to define its policy towards the Ugurs in Xinjiang. President Xi Jinping did not comment on the subject. As every year at the same time, the Chinese leaders are also invisible. They are most likely meeting at Beidahe, this seaside resort located 200 kilometers east of Beijing, where they are preparing for the return to school during meetings that are as informal as they are secret. It is undoubtedly there that the last arbitrations are made with a view to the XXe Congress of the Chinese Communist Party which, this fall, will grant a third term as Secretary General Xi Jinping. You have 43.52% of this article left to read. The following is reserved for subscribers.

