Politics
Boris Johnson news: Girl, 8, awarded by outgoing PM calls him out for breaking Covid lockdown rules
An eight-year-old Boris Johnson-winning charity fundraiser has halted proceedings to quiz the outgoing Prime Minister over breaching his own Covid rules.
Carmela Watson took to Downing Street for a Point of Light award for helping to raise over £400,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.
The charity has supported Carmela, from Market Lavington, Wiltshire, since her diagnosis at the age of three.
She said she really enjoyed the day meeting Mr Johnson – but noted he ruffled his hair.
Carmela, who has personally raised 150,000 to help others with the disease, says she quizzed him on why he broke the rules during lockdown.
She said: It was amazing, but her hair was always wrinkled at such a special event!
I told him about all the work I had done and the fact that I was only eight years old – he was very surprised and impressed.
I asked him Boris, why did you break the rules when we had to follow them – but I still love you.
The little hero was invited to Downing Street last Tuesday (August 9) to celebrate the award she received last year for her incredible fundraising efforts.
The award is presented every weekday by the Prime Minister to inspiring individuals and volunteers who are making a difference in their community.
Carmela has a very rare form of muscular dystrophy called congenital muscular dystrophy LMNA.
This rare and fatal muscle wasting disease affects one in a million children worldwide.
It affects the heart and weakens skeletal muscles, with children losing the ability to sit, stand and walk unaided over time.
For their latest challenge, a team of 15 fundraisers, led by Carmelas mum Lucy, cycled 66 miles through Wiltshire villages with Carmela joining for the final mile, riding a specially adapted recumbent bike and wearing a Wonder Woman helmet. .
With a special appearance from Paralympian cycling gold medalist Rachel Morris – who is a huge supporter of Carmels’ work – the inspirational team raised a staggering $3,500 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.
From participating in an epic 30-day, 300-kilometre fundraising walk dressed as Wonder Woman last year to a Super Heroes triathlon this weekend, Carmela has shown impressive determination to help others suffering from her illness. .
Money raised will help fund support for those, like Carmela, living with muscle wasting conditions, as well as fund medical research to help find treatments and ultimately a cure.
Carmelas’ mum, Lucy Chillery-Watson, said: I’m incredibly proud, not just of her disability, but of the inner strength she possesses.
Carmela keeps going, she never gives in or stops – always putting others first.
Her fundraising has not only been a motivation for her through all of her own personal setbacks – but is an inspiration to many others suffering from similar conditions.
Carmela was only able to attend school 100 days in two years due to her condition, as well as the mental health issues she unfortunately suffered as a result.
However, Lucy says the fundraiser gives her daughter hope for a cure and treatment.
The mother-of-one added: She has certainly been a busy little bee – and has helped Muscular Dystrophy UK raise over 400,000 people over the years.
Maintaining awareness is very important. Now that she is old enough to understand why we do it, she knows the vitality of helping others and is a true trailblazer for the condition.
Julia Smith from Muscular Dystrophy UK said Carmela has made a real difference to children and adults living with muscle wasting conditions in the UK.
