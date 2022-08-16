The King and Queen on a state visit to Turkey





SEPANG: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are on a seven-day state visit to Turkey at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Istana Negara Royal House Comptroller Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement, said the state visit was scheduled for last year but was postponed due to the Covid pandemic. -19. The state visit is Their Majesties’ first since the pandemic, he said, adding that Their Majesties’ last state visit was in August 2019 to Indonesia. Due to the spread of Covid-19 in early 2020, Their Majesties’ state visit which was scheduled for 2020 and 2021 had to be postponed, he said. The special plane carrying Their Majesties took off from Bunga Raya Resort, Kuala Lumpur International Airport at around 10am yesterday. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin were present to send Their Majesties. Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wee Ka Siong and Chief Cabinet Secretary Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. Before departing, Their Majesties received a Royal Salute from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, comprising four officers and 103 members, accompanied by a 21-gun salute and the national anthem. Ahmad Fadil said that during his stay in Turkey, Sultan Abdullah was to meet Erdogan at the presidential palace in Ankara. Their Majesties are due to attend a state banquet hosted by Erdogan there. He added that tomorrow and Thursday, Their Majesties would have a separate program in Ankara, before departing for Istanbul. Sultan Abdullah is due to visit the US FNSS Defense Systems tomorrow, while Tunku Hajah Azizah will visit the Göreme Museum in Cappadocia. On Thursday, Their Majesties are due to visit Turkish Aerospace Industries and Ankara Advanced Technical Institute for Girls respectively. However, before leaving Ankara, Their Majesties must visit the Diyanet Islamic Library. In Istanbul, Their Majesties are due to visit the tomb of Abu Ayyub al-Ansari, the tomb of Sultan Abdul Hamid II, the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and the Topkapi Palace Museum before meeting the Malaysian diaspora in the evening, reported Bernama. On Saturday, Their Majesties are to visit Dolmabahce Palace. According to Ahmad Fadil, the last state visit to Turkey by a Malaysian constitutional monarch was in 1992 by the ninth Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Yussuff Izzuddin Shah Ghafarullahu. He said the state visit symbolized the importance, closeness and strong bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Turkey which was established in 1964.

