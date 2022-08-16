Imran Khan says ‘Gill shouldn’t have said that’





Imran Khan, President of the PTI. — Instagram/@imrankhan.ptiImran Khan “extremely upset” by the treatment of Shahbaz Gill in prison. Said “they torture him and try to break him mentally [Gill]”He says everything that happened with Gill was a plot to ‘frighten PTI supporters’.

PTI chairman Imran Khan said on Monday he was “extremely distressed” by the treatment meted out to his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill while in police custody in the sedition case filed against him.

He said PTI lawyers said Gill was stripped naked and beaten in jail.

“Gill shouldn’t have said that because it was instigated by the military. […] it’s quite fair […] we want to see [the] the military as a strong institution,” Khan said in an interview with a local channel.

“They torture him and try to break him mentally. And they force him to make statements against Imran Khan,” the ex-prime minister alleged, adding that if “Imran has to say something, he will say it himself.” […] he doesn’t need Shahbaz Gill for that”.

The PTI chairman, however, claimed that anti-establishment statements had also been adopted by coalition government leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Ayaz Sadiq, Nawaz Sharif and others in the past.

He said if he had called for a sit-in in Islamabad on May 25, there would have been chaos in the country.

He further revealed that Gill was questioned about “Imran and Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed’s meetings”. Imran also claimed that everything that happened with Gill was a plot to “frighten PTI supporters” and “create the impression that PTI is against the army and the martyrs”.

“This propaganda campaign was created in the prime minister’s cell,” he alleged. “It’s their whole plan to silence my followers,” the former prime minister pointed out, continuing that the same was being done with YouTubers who spoke out in support of him.

“Their objective is to build a case of treason against us and create misunderstanding between the army and the PTI because we are the only party that represents all the provinces.” Khan said a plot was hatched against him and he recorded a video. “If something happens to me, it will be on. My life is in danger.

He said Pakistan’s constitution gave him the right to peaceful protest, adding that another long march could be a possibility. “A group of thieves – who do not have inflation control as a priority – have been imposed on us,” the PTI leader said.

