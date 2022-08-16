Prime Minister Modi’s Speech Subtext: From Setting Goals to Promoting BJP’s Policy Line

As India celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi framed his political argument on two pillars, setting out a five-point pran (commitment/resolve) for the next 25 years, and the twin challenges of corruption, dynasty politics and nepotism facing the nation.

Devoid of announcements on social sector programs, Modi focused on the big picture, dwelt on ideas for the future, urging people to embrace self-reliance in mind and spirit. stock. With people participating in the intense har ghar tiranga campaign and elections in over half a dozen states this year, he sought their support and blessings to fight bhrashtachar, pariwaarwad and bhai-bhatijawad.

The prime minister, who has addressed important issues in the past on cleanliness in 2014 and eliminating the chalta hai attitude in 2017, struck a chord with women by emphasizing the dignity of women. He used his political capital to spread the message of respect for women who are part of an ever-growing and decisive constituency and, at times, independent of the male constituency.

Setting a broad direction for the next quarter century, he elaborated on the paanch pran, the first being the goal of a developed India by 2047, which seeks to stoke the ambition of an ambitious society. At one point he said that those who are 25 now will be 50 when the country turns 100. He knows his constituency, the youth. India’s median age this year is 28.

The second commitment is to eliminate all traces of colonial mentality, a sort of euphemism for its push towards the saying that Indians do not need certificates from the world. This comes from recent experiences where statements are sometimes made by foreign governments, United Nations agencies, international surveys and even foreign rating agencies.

The third is “to rediscover pride in our roots, a reminder to people of their rich civilization and an attempt to reawaken that awareness. The BJP has sought to push this for eight years from Yoga to Ayurveda.

While the fourth commitment highlighted by Modi was unity among all workers, especially women, the fifth was about the duty and responsibility of citizens. He framed this argument by saying that while the government will try to bring facilities and amenities for the people of the country, it is the duty of the people and citizens to save and conserve the resources which are limited.

By referring to corruption, he was clearly targeting Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). At one point he said that while some people had no money, others had trouble hiding their money. His remarks came at a time when the Law Enforcement Directorate had recently scooped up a huge stash of cash from a senior aide to Trinamool Congress leaders in Kolkata.

While the BJP government has been criticized for allegedly using central agencies to target opposition leaders, Modi said his fight against corruption was entering a decisive period and warned that even bigwigs (bade- bade chamarbandi) would not be spared. The corrupt eat away at the country like termites. I have to fight this, step up the fight and bring it to a decisive point. So, my 130 million compatriots, please bless me and support me!

And, while talking about corruption, Modi spoke of the need to hate the corrupt and look upon them with contempt as a new cadre in the fight against corruption. Together with party leaders such as Aam Aadmi party, whose crusade against corruption is its main political pillar, and the Congress, Modi sought the peoples’ support to emerge victorious in his fight against bhrashtachar.

The second major challenge facing the nation, according to Modi, was pariwaarwad (dynasty politics) and bhai-bhatijawad (nepotism); this was not limited only to the political sphere, but also to other institutions and sectors.

This is not a new topic and the Prime Minister has spoken about it several times in the past, most recently at the three-day BJP national executive meeting in early July. This is gaining importance now as the BJP prepares for an election battle in Telangana, where the TRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao is accused of being dynastic in its style of operation. As the BJP faces a bitter electoral struggle with the Samajwadi party led by Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh and the RJD in Bihar, where it recently lost its government and allied RJD led by Lalu Prasad, in the south, the party has to contend with parties like DMK, YSRCP and TRS, all of which are accused of being run by families to expand their footprint.

This all points to the larger political campaign plan for 2024 on these two boards of corruption and nepotism, something he knows, used in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and knows that continues to resonate with the electorate. .