Are Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping two cubits in the same piece?

A firm and pragmatic policy on the Western side can help prevent war in East Asia.

Democracy and the distribution of power are in decline.

In many countries, individuals have concentrated all power in their hands. This applies in particular to Russia and China. Vladimir Putin used his power to invade Ukraine. Xi Jinping recently wanted to encircle Taiwan.

Can Xi become as cautious as Putin?

Similarities between Putin and Xi

Putin and Xi have good personal chemistry and a close strategic partnership. At the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, they declared that friendship has no boundaries. They are the same age, soon to be 70. Putin came to power in 1999, Xi in 2012.

President Xi’s first trip abroad was to Moscow, where he has all along claimed that the China-Russia partnership is the most important bilateral relationship in the world.

Both rejected rules about regular power changes so they could stay in power. In Russia there are presidential elections in 2024. In 2018 Putin said he would not run. This does not apply to believers. Xi will be re-elected at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China on November 9. None of them generated any potential subscribers.

Both have the same image of the enemy: USA/NATO/West/Japan. And they now share a great fear: democratic uprisings with the support of the West.

They saw the 2014 Kyiv and 2014 and 2019 Hong Kong protests as externally controlled. Both Putin and Xi therefore need a strong internal repressive apparatus. They also have the second and third largest military forces in the world. Russia has a large number of nuclear weapons. China has many more, but in return Xi has more and more modern conventional weapons.

Both Putin and Xi are concerned about how their countries have been subjected to historic humiliations. They see it as their mission to regain lost territories. The Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China are two continental empires with a dominant ethnic core (Russians: Han) and a number of minorities. Minorities are severely beaten if they claim political autonomy.

In 20012005 alone, China and Russia entered into border agreements with each other. They have cooperated well through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which includes all Central Asian countries. The Soviet Union’s internal borders were set for successor states when it dissolved in 1991, but Putin has since sought to revise the borders by intervening in Georgia, annexing Crimea and invading Ukraine.

For many years before Xi came to power, China invested in negotiating secure borders. It was successful. All borders are agreed except with India and Bhutan. The maritime borders, on the other hand, are strongly contested and the Taiwanese question is increasingly clear-cut. Putin and Xi benefit from secure borders in Central Asia, allowing them to focus on territorial expansion in the Black Sea and Western Pacific.

Differences between Putin and Xi

Putin made a career in the intelligence service KGBtoday’s precursor FSB. Xi rose through the ranks chinese communist party.

Putin runs a corrupt mafia state. His United Russia party has limited importance beyond our electoral machine. Xi rules a systematically structured party state and has strengthened the Communist Party’s grip on the state, businesses, schools and universities.

Russia has an export economy based on oil and gas and otherwise a weakly developed industry. Exports represent more than 25% of gross national product (GDP). China is also strongly export-oriented (18% of GDP), but China has a diversified commercial life that depends on global production and marketing chains.

Both countries have a lot of corruption, but Xi has fought it with great vigor. Putin uses corruption as a means of internal power.

It is possible to be an opponent in Russia, even if one is persecuted and risks being assassinated. In China, opposition is hardly possible.

Repression of political opposition in Russia is strong, but somewhat arbitrary. It is possible to be an opponent in Russia, even if one is persecuted and risks being assassinated. In China, opposition is hardly possible. The party-state has become a digitized police state.

Putin’s and Xi’s use of military force is different.

Putin has waged active warfare in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and Ukraine and is spending more military resources than Russia could really afford. The Chinese economy is strong enough to fund a modern military sector. The People’s Republic of China has therefore become much stronger than Russia. Nevertheless, China has not been at war since the 1980s. India’s 2020 encounters in the Himalayas were fought with assault weapons. The Chinese People’s Army lacks combat experience.

China’s military might makes Russia a secondary strategic threat from the US perspective. The main threat is China. Xi’s future prospects are much better than Putin’s.

Russia is a power in decline. China can count on its power for a few more days.

Russia is a power in decline. China can count on its power for a few more days. S demographics become an issue. Low birth rates mean that the number of working-age Chinese is no longer growing and will soon shrink. It is therefore difficult for China to acquire the strength necessary to militarily challenge the United States and its allies.

Some see this as a trst. Others worry that Xi will become more risk averse when the prospect of continued growth weakens. Will he then see his last chance to conquer Taiwan?

It depends on the psychology of the aging Xi. Does he look more like Putin?

The willingness to take risks is linked to paranoia, impulsiveness, recklessness and narcissism. Such personality traits seem more important in the Russian leader than in the Chinese leader. Xi Jinping appears as a planner, calculating and scrupulous, but also patient. He has created a cult around him and his thought, but the way he promotes himself is bureaucratic and instrumental.

Conclusion

Xi Jinping’s bureaucratic planning gives hope that China will continue to avoid war with the United States as well as with its neighboring countries.

In practice, this means that China must live with the status quo on the Taiwan issue. Even after the military tensions surrounding Taiwan, the rockets that flew over Taiwan and the planes that crossed the midline of the Taiwan Straits, Taipei and Washington are wise to note the limits of Xi’s willingness to take risks.

A firm and pragmatic policy from the West can help maintain the status quo for Taiwan and prevent war in Central Asia.

The column is based on a keynote speech the author gave during the week of Arendal.