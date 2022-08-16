PM Modi sets ‘Panch Pran’ goal for next 25 years

Ask people to have “hate” for corruption and nepotism

New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the time had come to cleanse the country of corruption and nepotism and asked people to have “nafrat” (hate) for these two evils which go beyond politics, as he set a “Panch Pran” (five resolutions) goal of making India a developed nation in 25 years.

“The nation should only set big goals anymore. That grand goal is a developed India and nothing less,” Modi asserted in his ninth consecutive speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the country’s 76th Independence Day, while highlighting the challenges of dynastic politics.

India has entered a decisive era in its fight against corruption which is “eating the country like termites”, he said, adding that corruption and nepotism are the two main challenges for the nation.

Dressed in a traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and white tricolor striped ‘safa’, Modi unfurled the national flag amid a 21-round salute by the locally developed howitzer, ATAGS , which he proudly noted was Fort Rouge’s first in 75 years.

Modi said it was a historic day for India and the completion of 75 years of independence was a time to move forward with a new resolution and he also spoke forcefully about cooperative federalism, celebrating the country’s diversity, unity among citizens, gender equality and research. and innovation.

While his 82-minute speech was peppered with several exhortations including removing the ‘distortion’ in our conduct causing insult to women and the slogan ‘Jai Anusandhan’ to promote research and innovation, but he did not There has been no announcement of a new initiative or program as has been the case in many of his Independence Day speeches and his earlier predecessors.

“A distortion has crept into our conduct and we sometimes insult women,” Modi said as he struck a chord with women, and asked, “Can we commit to getting rid of this in our behavior and our values?”

Affirming that respect for women is an important pillar for India’s growth, he said it is important that in speech and conduct “we do not do anything that lowers the dignity of women”.

The Prime Minister warned compatriots against becoming complacent about the country’s achievements over the past 75 years, and said he must now focus his forces on achieving “Panch Pran” over the next 25 years to the approach of the centenary of its independence.

He spelled out the five promises as a resolution for a developed India; remove all traces of the colonial mentality; be proud of our heritage; our strength of unity; and fulfilling the duties of citizens, which also includes the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers.

“We must move forward with these five resolutions in mind and take responsibility for realizing the dreams of our freedom fighters over the next 25 years when we reach 100 years of independence.”

Modi said in this ‘Amrit Kaal’, a reference to the next 25 years, that every Indian yearns to see the rapid progress of a new India with enthusiasm and anticipation and affirmed that he has devoted himself to fulfilling the wish of Mahatma Gandhi to empower the last person in line.

“This Amrit Kaal presents us with a golden opportunity to achieve the dreams and goals of an ambitious society.”

A thick security blanket was thrown at the main independence event in the nation’s capital and also in several parts of the country. The Red Fort was also adorned with tricolors, flowers and murals depicting key events that led to India’s freedom.

While Congress spokesman Pawan Khera slammed Modi for his remarks against nepotism, top BJP leaders and Union ministers hailed the PM’s speech as “invigorating” and said that he had defined the vision of a “Param Vaibhav Bharat” and reiterated his commitment to women. empowerment and fight against corruption.

Khera claimed that Modi was actually talking about internal BJP politics and attacking his own ministers whose sons hold high positions in cricket and politics despite their lack of expertise.

Stressing the importance of unity, Modi said people should celebrate the diversity of a great country like India, as the country’s many religions and traditions are its pride.

Gender equality is the first condition of unity, he said, adding that women are now doing very well in different fields including science and representing the people.

“Our nation has proven that we have inherent strength in our diversity and the common thread of patriotism makes India unshakable,” Modi said, calling India “the mother of democracy”.

He also strongly pushed back against the opposition’s accusation that his government was using federal agencies like the Law Enforcement Directorate to target its leaders over corruption allegations, and also criticized “parivarvad and bhai-bhatijavad (dynasty and nepotism).

People saw that some people didn’t have enough space to hide their illicit money while many in the country didn’t have enough space to live in, he said in an obvious pointer to recovery of the huge amount of cash and other allegedly unaccounted-for assets during searches of the premises of some opposition party leaders.

“Corruption is eating the country like termites and we must fight it with all our might. It is our effort that those who looted the country must return it,” he said, and also criticized efforts to “glorify” them, an apparent reference to opposition parties defending those accused of corruption. .

“This mindset is not going to go away unless there is a feeling of ‘nafrat’ (hatred) for corruption and the corrupt and people are forced to look down on them socially.”

Although the prime minister took no name, the BJP has often criticized Congress for its nationwide protests against the ED’s questioning of its leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. .

Under his government, he said, more than Rs two lakh crore that would have fallen into the wrong hands earlier has now been invested in the development of the country using the direct transfer of benefits.

“We are trying to bring back those who fled after looting banks under previous governments. We seized their assets. Many people were forced to live in prison. Our effort is that those who looted the country repay and we create the conditions for this.

“Even the great ones won’t be able to escape,” Modi said.

Also attacking the politics of dynasties and nepotism, he said that their presence in politics feeds this evil in all other institutions of the country. We must end it, he said.

“This nepotism harms India’s talents and capabilities. It is also a reason for corruption as people resort to it when they see no other option,” he said, seeking to raise awareness about this in order to rid Indian institutions of these evils for their bright future.

He said he considered it his constitutional and democratic responsibility to fight these evils and was seeking the support of the people.

“In politics too, the dynasty has done the most injustice to the strength of the country. Dynastic politics is aimed at the welfare of a family and has no interest in the welfare of the country,” he said, asking people to join him in purifying Indian politics and institutions. in order to rid the country of that and move the country forward.

Otherwise, everyone feels frustrated because they think they didn’t get their due because they didn’t have parents to promote them, he said. This mindset is not good for any country, he added.

With his government often accused by the opposition of weakening states’ rights, Modi underscored his faith in cooperative federalism and the spirit of ‘Team India’, saying that’s what he practiced when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat and another party (Congress) was in power in the Centre.

“We may have different agendas and working styles, but our dreams for the nation are no different,” he said in an apparent call for opposition parties to work together to develop the country.

“The need of the hour today is cooperative competitive federalism with cooperative federalism. We need competition in development,” he said, noting that many states are doing a good job.

At the start of his speech, he paid tribute to freedom fighters and leaders from all political walks of life for their contributions to the independence struggle and nation-building, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, VD Savarkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mangal Pandey among others.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join now

Be part of quality journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the difficulties, we still do it. Our journalists and editors work overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what matters to you, tell great stories and expose injustices that can change lives. Today, more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever before, but only a handful are paying as advertising revenue plummets. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS