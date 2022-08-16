In the midst of a crisis in the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson on vacation for the second time in two weeks





Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has started a week’s vacation, his second rest in a fortnight, his office confirmed on Monday August 15, at a time when the United Kingdom is undergoing several crises, in particular record inflation. “The Prime Minister is on vacation this week”said a Downing Street spokesman, stressing that the heads of government, even absent, remain “informed on all urgent matters and take decisions, particularly in matters of national security”. ‘Boris Johnson’s dealings with the truth have undermined Britain’s democratic institutions’ This spokesperson did not specify where Boris Johnson was. According to the daily “The Times”, he traveled with his wife Carrie to Greece where he was photographed in a supermarket in a suburb of Athens. The overseas jaunt comes a week after Boris Johnson, who announced his departure in early July after months of scandal, spent a few days in Slovenia for a ” honeymoon “ with his wife, twenty-four years his junior and married a year ago, the third union for the political leader. The sequel after the ad His successor known on September 5 “BoJo” has promised to stay in business until the appointment of a new leader of the Conservative Party. Only two candidates remain in the running, the head of diplomacy Liz Truss and the former finance minister Rishi Sunak. The result of the internal election to the political formation is expected on September 5th. Boris Johnson’s new vacation comes as voices have been raised in the British political class accusing him of being absentee subscribers at a time when his compatriots are suffering from a very sharp increase in the cost of living, with in particular a skyrocketing electricity prices. Viewing this video is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the video platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the playback of this video. If you wish to continue and play the video, you must give us your consent by clicking on the button below. Play video Downing Street said last week he would return “to the future Prime Minister” to act in the face of this crisis, and not to Boris Johnson, supposed to dispatch current affairs. The country is also facing a historic drought which is hitting the agricultural sector hard and has made it necessary to put in place watering restrictions in several regions. “Partygate”, lobbying, wallpaper… Three long years of scandals for Boris Johnson in Downing Street According to “The Times”, Boris Johnson intends to embark on “a series of visits and speeches” after returning next weekend, to urge his successor to continue to push for his priorities, including UK support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nouvelobs.com/europe/20220815.OBS62043/en-pleine-crise-au-royaume-uni-boris-johnson-en-vacances-pour-la-deuxieme-fois-en-deux-semaines.html

