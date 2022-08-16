Turkish delegation to the United States will receive F-16 fighter jets





The suspension of combat aircraft deliveries to Turkey by the United States has been a point of tension between the two countries since 2019. But things are moving forward The Turkish delegation is visiting Washington this Monday, August 15.

With our correspondent in Istanbul, Celine Pierre-Magnani The scope of negotiations promises to be limited for the Turkish delegation which will travel to Washington on Monday. Turkey continues to fight for 40 ordered F-16 fighter jets to replenish its fleet. But since 2019, the record has been falling. Ankara really made a choice in favor of buying a Russian air defense system, the famous S-400. An initiative that did not please Washington, which stopped deliveries of the F-35s initially ordered. And since then, the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan multiply the arm wrestling force the United States to surrender. Conditions requested by the Congress President Biden called for the delivery of planes in June, while of the NATO summit, but its implementation will depend on the decision of the US Congress. The senators demand that Turkey undertakes not to use planes in Greek airspace. The Turkish Ministry of Defense has already declared that it cannot accept the condition set by the American elected officials. For now, it seems only the intervention of the Biden administration can make a difference. Read also: War in Ukraine: Turkey at the center of the diplomatic game because of cereals

