Xi Jinping forces Alibaba, Bytedance Cs Open Kitchen Secrets





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Chinese tech giants share details of their algorithms with local regulators. This is an unprecedented decision and the result of Beijing’s tight control over the digital industry. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), one of the country’s strongest regulators, has released a list of 30 algorithms along with brief descriptions of their functions by Chinese tech giants, including companies. e-commerce Alibaba and the giant gimTencent. The details shared come after China passed a law in March that regulates how tech companies use recommendation algorithms. ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content The rules include the ability for users to opt out of recommendation algorithms, as well as requiring companies to obtain a license to provide news services. CNBC InternationalTuesday (8/16/2022). As we know, algorithms are the secret ingredient for the success of many Chinese technology companies. They can be used to target users with products or videos based on customer information. But over the past nearly two years, Beijing has tightened regulation of China’s tech sector in areas ranging from data protection to antitrust in a bid to curb the power of tech giants in the country. The law passed in March also requires companies to file algorithm details with cyber regulators. The document made public does not mention the details of each algorithm. For example, an algorithm created by ByteDance for Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, only works to recommend graphics, videos, products and services that users might find interesting through behavioral data such as clicks and clicks. likes, according to the CAC record. While the algorithm of Taobao, Alibaba’s Chinese Marketplace, is used for content recommendations on the homepage and other parts of the app through users’ historical search data. While the CAC’s public record remains brief, it’s unclear how much detail regulators have about the inner workings of the tech company’s algorithms. China’s decision to create a registration system for the algorithm is unprecedented. The United States and the European Union have not even introduced a law in China, although European lawmakers are currently debating rules for the use of artificial intelligence. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Not just TikTok, you can play games on TikTok (to)



