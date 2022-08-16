President Joko Widodo at the annual session of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly: We are at the pinnacle of global leadership





KARAWANGPOST – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivered a speech at the annual session of MPR RI within the framework of the 77th anniversary of the independence of Indonesia, in the plenary meeting hall, Nusantara building MPR/DPR/DPD RI , Jakarta, Tuesday, August 16, 2022 . In his speech, President Joko Widodo said Indonesia is currently at the pinnacle of global leadership. With this position, Indonesia has a great opportunity to strengthen international cooperation. Indonesia’s leadership internationally includes being the chairman of the G20, the organization of the world’s 20 largest economies. According to the head of state, next year (2023), Indonesia will also become the president of ASEAN countries. Indonesia also enjoys the trust of the United Nations as the champion of the Global Crisis Response Group for the management of global crises, whether food, energy or financial crises. Another international role is Indonesia’s role as a bridge for peace between Russia and Ukraine. Also Read: President Jokowi wears a traditional Pakistani shirt during the annual MPR session, these are the traditional clothes he wore In 2022, we become the president of the G20, the organization of the 20 largest economies in the world. Next year, become president of the ASEAN countries. “It means we are at the pinnacle of global leadership and have a great opportunity to strengthen international cooperation,” the president said. In his speech, the president also said that Indonesia has received international recognition as a country capable of dealing with the global crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war. In the midst of difficult challenges, we should be grateful that Indonesia is one of the countries capable of facing this global crisis. “Our country, Indonesia, is one of the countries that has successfully controlled the COVID-19 pandemic, including the top five countries with the most vaccinations in the world, namely 432 million doses of vaccine that we injected,” said the president. . In the face of the pandemic, the nation of Indonesia has proven to be a formidable nation. All components of the nation are working in synergy with each other to deal with the pandemic.

