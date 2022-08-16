Politics
Ms. Pelosi visits Taipei and industry seeks umbrellas – Sourcing Journal
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi recently visited Taipei. She was warmly welcomed by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, citing the anger of Chinese President Xi Jinping. True, Pelosi was already touring various Asian countries, but the visit to Taipei was unannounced and frowned upon by Chinese leaders.
President Xi deployed his army to surround Taiwan as a sign of discontent.
Even so, it is not uncommon for high-ranking government leaders to visit Taiwan. For example, the vice-president of the European Parliament, Nicola Beer, went in July without military mobilization from Beijing. But the Pelosi pop-in was different.
The question is, why did she choose to visit Taipei now? While the political doings of leaders in Washington, Beijing and elsewhere may seem detached from the cogs of our globalized enterprise, nothing could be further from the truth.
The vulnerability of our industry
Friction between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan directly affects our industry.
Here’s why. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, nearly half of the world’s container ship traffic passes through the Taiwan Strait. So if unrest were to break out in Taiwan, not only would supply chains be disrupted, but the cost of shipping would increase with the delays.
And, of course, trade between the United States and China would cease if hostilities were to occur. This would force supply companies to redirect production, cancel orders and scramble to find alternative sources of supply outside of China. Overnight. It would be a white-knuckle time, for sure.
Imagine being in the Taiwan Strait on a transiting container ship trapped in the midst of hostilities. It’s quite scary.
One of the many lessons learned from the war in Ukraine is how commercial activities and the regular shipment of goods to and from Ukrainian ports ceased under the Russian naval blockade. As a result, many countries around the world, especially in Africa, have struggled to feed their people without regular shipments of grain and other foodstuffs.
An exit from the Taiwan Strait?
Make no mistake: the Taiwan Strait is a pinch point for global trade, and as recent Chinese military exercises have made clear, it can be blocked, creating a potential confrontation with the US Navy.
Imagine that. Then things would get really risky, but the options would become crystal clear from a trading perspective. Sourcing from China would be accompanied by uncertainty, panic and pressure from the US government for companies to leave the country.
It’s terrifying but ironic when you consider such things. The China of today was built on free trade, global investment and the movement of people. If hostilities broke out between China and Taiwan, wouldn’t this all be thrown away?
Of course, the Chinese authorities know this, and it is not lost on the governments of Taiwan and the United States. So there is a lot at stake.
President Biden apparently has a vague interpretation of the one China policy. He has repeatedly said that the United States will defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion, even though it is not explicitly stated in the decades-old policy. This must drive Xi crazy because, in his eyes, Taiwan is part of China. It is a rebellious province that must be brought to heel.
And that’s the catch. China wants Taiwan back in the fold, but for reasons that have more to do with domestic politics and pressures than external forces. For example, Xi faces growing nationalism, economic stagnation due to strict pandemic lockdowns and an anxious military.
In fact, Chinese military exercises around Taiwan appeared to have been extended and prolonged after dissent reports in China criticizing Xi’s response to Pelosi’s visit to Taipei as not being tough enough.
It is not a foregone conclusion that China will invade Taiwan, despite what many media observers suggest. Instead, a direct dialogue between China and the United States could defuse the situation. Hopefully calmer heads prevail.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Xi and Biden could meet at November’s Group of 20 nations conference in Bali or the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation summit in Bangkok.
A strategic realignment
However, as things stand, the two countries are barely on good terms. Without direct interaction, problems in the Taiwan Strait or elsewhere in Asia become more likely. No one is looking for war. But war has a way of finding us.
There must be strategic dialogue and options explored by all parties to identify solutions. Despite all the bellicose posturing, there is more to lose by not speaking directly.
And our industry is caught in the middle, helpless to do anything but suffer the economic fallout. Yet the industry should take precautions to protect itself instead of waiting to adapt in the event of a conflict.
According to US trade statistics, two trends have emerged in textile and apparel sourcing. First, sourcing has already diversified away from China as the sole source of supply for many companies. Second, supply in the Western Hemisphere has increased, benefiting from shorter lead times and proximity to consumer markets.
The covers are in place. Supply diversification is an effective way to manage a company’s risk. A good call.
As our industry and many other industries have learned the hard way during the pandemic, it is risky to rely on supply chains that have never been tested during a crisis.
The lesson: A creative and proactive sourcing strategy is more essential than simply sourcing from the cheapest supplier.
Provocations and umbrellas
The history of our industry is essentially a journey of technological development, economic progress, social impact and politics. Indeed, our industry, by its scale and global reach, touches on many aspects of the human condition. But it’s also often on the verge of societal change and human interaction, both good and bad.
The Taiwan Strait could be a flashpoint for future great power conflict. Or it could continue its traditional role as an important sea route for trade. But it is also a symbol of our time, oscillating between conflict and resolution. With our company caught in the middle like an accidental tourist.
This brings us back to where we started. Ms. Pelosi went to Taipei. Why? Publicly, statements said she went there as a sign of support for the Taiwanese people. Maybe. But this was seen in Beijing as a provocative action.
How did Beijing react? The best thing to say is that no accidents were reported, no incidents that could have led to an escalation of tensions. Which, perhaps, was President Pelosi’s purpose in visiting Taipei in the first place. Just to gauge Xi’s response, a measure of the Chinese’s determination to stay on reunification with Taiwan.
For us who work hard, we may never know. But we must learn to pay attention to possible problems on the road. A storm is brewing? The sky looks cloudy, but there are no signs of thunderstorms. Even so, umbrellas, anyone?
