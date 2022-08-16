Boris’ allies deny ‘throwing in the towel’ after taking another holiday

Boris Johnson’s allies today denied he had ever ‘thrown in the towel’ after he was spotted in Greece on another bank holiday – and removal vans have arrived in Downing Street.

Senior Tories have insisted the prime minister is ‘still working’ despite being seen out shopping with his wife in Carriein Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens.

The ride comes right after their trip to Slovenia for a belated honeymoon.

The couple bought wine and other supplies at a local store, according to images from the Greek website In. The prime minister then packed his groceries in a bag at the checkouts, before loading them into a black SUV.

Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley, has a villa a few hours away in Horto.

Meanwhile, in Westminster, two lorries parked outside No 10, with aides confirming work was underway to ‘transition’ to the next leader. There have been rumors the Johnsons are buying a family home in Dulwich Village, south east London.

The Prime Minister is allowed to take away all the furniture he paid for himself as part of the controversial redesign of the residence above No 11 – which could even include the 800 roll gold wallpaper.

Labor said Mr Johnson was ‘laughing’ at Britons struggling with a huge cost of living crisis, calling him a ‘lame duck’ just weeks before he was replaced by Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

However, former Cabinet Minister Brandon Lewis insisted the Prime Minister was still working, whether in the UK or overseas.

Mr Lewis told LBC: ‘Even when you’re not in the Downing Street office, you’re working.

He added: “He’s probably in his second week or so. [of] holidays over the past year, certainly this year. Thus, while someone is absent, whether he is secretary of state or even less prime minister, he will continue to work.

“I can assure you that he will always come through the inboxes, he will always deal with national security issues where appropriate.” Being out of the country does not mean that the Prime Minister stops working.

Removal vans parked in Downing Street today as Boris Johnson prepares to make his exit

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said work on transitioning to the next leader was underway – either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak due to take over in a few weeks.

Boxes were moved from the famous building today as the end of Mr Johnson’s term neared

The Prime Minister was spotted with his wife in Greece on his second holiday in two weeks as Britons face hardship over the UK’s cost of living crisis.

The outgoing prime minister was seen shopping with his wife, Carrie, as they filled baskets with food

The couple were seen in Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens, according to Greek website In

Former Cabinet Minister Brandon Lewis has insisted the Prime Minister is still working whether he is in the UK or abroad

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said he had no official commitments this week as he is on furlough, but would be involved if urgent decisions needed to be made.

“The Prime Minister is on vacation this week,” the spokesperson said.

“As is the case with prime ministers, as you know from their role, they will obviously be kept informed of all pressing matters and will take decisions, especially those (related to) national security for example. “

He added: “If there were any urgent decisions that required the Prime Minister’s input, of course he will be involved in them.” But the Deputy Prime Minister (Dominic Raab) can deputize for meetings if they arise, but as far as I know no such meetings are currently scheduled.

Keir Starmer – just back from vacation himself – today tried to capitalize on the government’s sense of drift by unveiling plans to freeze energy bills for at least six months.

The Labor leader said of the cost-of-living crisis: ‘We have to tackle it because at the moment we have two Tory leadership candidates who are going against each other in a sort of internal battle, where their main argument seems to be how abysmal their record in government has been and a Prime Minister who is a lame duck because he has acknowledged there is a problem with energy bills but says ‘I don’t I’m not going to do anything about it.”

Labor have attacked the Prime Minister, accusing him of treating recent months as “one big party”.

A spokeswoman said: ‘On the evidence of the past few months, it appears to make little difference whether the Prime Minister is in office or on vacation as he has still failed to rise to the challenge of the COVID-19 crisis. cost of living for curators. It’s just one big party for Boris Johnson as the country struggles to pay its bills.

Durham City Labor MP Mary Kelly Foy shared her criticism of the Prime Minister on social media, in a comment on ‘Boris Johnson’s Diary’.

‘Thursday: announces no new help for people struggling to pay rising bills. Saturday: vacation in Greece,” she tweeted.

“He’s laughing at you.

Last week, Mr Johnson suggested there could be new kinds of support for energy bills.

He made a surprise appearance at a crucial meeting with energy bosses at No 10 just days after Downing Street said it would not intervene in the cost of living crisis.

Boris Johnson joined Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng last week as he made a surprise appearance at a crucial meeting with energy bosses

Mr Johnson’s attendance at the meeting was not expected, with Mr Zahawi and Mr Kwarteng previously believed to be the ministers who would lead the talks.

The outgoing Prime Minister joined Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as they questioned gas and electricity company executives about soaring prices.

Already struggling families were stung last week by new forecasts that showed typical household energy bills set to soar to more than 4,200 next year.

Mr Johnson’s attendance at the meeting with 15 energy companies was not expected, with Mr Zahawi and Mr Kwarteng previously believed to be the ministers who would lead the talks.

As the Bank of England this month predicted the UK’s worst recession since the 1990s, the Prime Minister was on a belated honeymoon in the Alpine report from Vila Planinka in Slovenia’s Jezersko region.

The resort, located in a valley about half an hour from Slovenia’s capital Ljubljana, promises a soothing “balance of energies” and where guests dine on bear prosciutto.

He told local media: “We had an absolutely wonderful time. We climbed every mountain available, jumped in lakes, rode bikes and had a great time.

With Mr Johnson now in a gatekeeper role after announcing his resignation, Downing Street has insisted any decision on further support for Britons should be left to the new Prime Minister.

The prime minister repeated that message to energy bosses last week, telling them that “important budgetary decisions” would be made by his successor.

Number 10 declined to comment on the Prime Minister’s vacation to Greece.