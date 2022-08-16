Atmanirbhar push: Prime Minister Narendra Modi for innovation in defense products





Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Monday, called on the private sector to embrace innovation, to play a key role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Governing India) initiative. Expressing his oft-stated belief that “India can do for the world,” the Prime Minister praised the military for bringing Atmanirbhar Bharat to the field of technological innovation. As always, the new government initiative comes with a catchy new slogan. Quoting former Prime Minister Lal Bahudar Shashtri’s iconic slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ and affixing Atal Vihari Vajpayee’s ‘Jai Vigyan’ to it, Modi went further adding: ‘Jai Anusandhan’ (Hail to innovation ). Placing the responsibility for innovation on the citizens, Modi said, “(In) self-governing India, (innovation) becomes the responsibility of every citizen, every government, every unit of society. Self-Governing India is not a government program or a government program. It is a mass movement of society, which we must take forward. “The world sees that India is changing. There is hope in India and the reason for that is the skills of 1.3 billion Indians,” the Prime Minister said. The government has drawn attention to its innovation programs through statements and responses to questions from Parliament. On July 29, Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt tabled a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, listing the measures the government had taken to promote innovation. The response stated that the Ministry of Defense (MoD) had launched a program called “Innovations for Defense Excellence” (iDEX) which was a means of financing micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups. ups who had submitted plans for innovative projects. projects. The PM had launched iDEX in April 2018, touting it as the MoD’s flagship product for technological innovation. iDEX was to provide start-ups with a platform for co-creation and co-development in defense and aerospace technologies. Under iDEX, defense start-ups and MSMEs are encouraged to pitch technological solutions to functional issues that the military periodically raises as “challenges.” Innovators are encouraged to engage directly with the military through the iDEX Open Challenge and showcase what they have to offer. Selected applicants have the opportunity to present to the iDEX Grand Jury and qualify for grants and investments. Last month, iDEX signed its 100th contract in New Delhi with a company called Pacify Medical Technologies. “Thanks to these government actions, defense procurement spending from foreign sources, which previously accounted for 46% of overall spending, has been reduced to 36% over the past four years (2018-19 to 2021- 22),,” the MoD told parliament last month. iDEX is funded and operated by the “Defence Innovation Organization”, which is registered as a “not-for-profit” company under Section 8 of the Companies Act 2013. Its founding members are the two largest defense public sector enterprises (DPSU): Hindustan Aerospace and Electronics Bharat. The MoD has reserved certain projects and products for innovators. In March, it announced the reservation of 18 major defense platforms for industry-led design and development. Last year, the Ministry of Defense notified three “positive indigenization lists”, reserving a total of 310 defense products and 2,958 other items for DPSUs. These lists prohibited the importation of products beyond the specified time periods.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always endeavored to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your constant encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these challenging times stemming from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and up-to-date with credible news, authoritative opinions and incisive commentary on relevant topical issues.

However, we have a request. As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to bring you more great content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of bringing you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/economy-policy/atmanirbhar-call-pm-narendra-modi-for-innovation-in-defence-products-122081500878_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos