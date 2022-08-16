India at 75 | In an impromptu move, PM Modi stops the cavalcade to meet the NCC cadets





Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged from Red Fort after addressing the nation on his 76th Independence Day, in an impromptu move he halted his cavalcade outside Gyan Road directly in front of the city walls. where he had unfurled the tricolor and got out of his car. Here, 792 boys and girls from the National Cadet Corps had gathered, seated in the shape of a map of India. These cadets, dressed in the traditional dress of each of their states and UTs, led the national anthem after the Prime Minister concluded his speech. Passing the cadets on his way out of Red Fort, Mr. Modi got out of his car and took about 15 minutes to drive around Gyan Path and meet and interact with as many cadets as possible. He began his interaction with cadets from the southern part of the country, including those from Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala, and worked his way to those from West Bengal, Assam, Manipur, Ladakh, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra and others. Read also | India at 75 | Prime Minister Modi targets developed India by 2047 At one point, the prime minister stopped to chat with the cadets who had arrived from Ladakh. He also managed to persuade the Punjab cadets to perform a small dance in front of him with applause, before moving on to the Gujarat group, who performed a short garba. The cadets later said the interaction with the Prime Minister made them want to continue to serve the nation. Bhaironand Tiwari, 16, from Bihars Buxar said, “We felt so good to meet him, it gave us the inspiration to stay true to our wishes to serve the country. Most of the cadets at the scene said the interaction with Mr Modi, someone they had only seen on screens until then, made them feel special and privileged. They said they were encouraged by Mr. Modis’ call for young people to contribute over the next 25 years to nation building. Praising the Agnipath programme, Shree Shetty, 19, a cadet from Karnataka, said, “In ten years, I see myself completing the Short Term Commission and starting my own business. Ms. Shetty attended the ceremony for the first time. While Priya Singh from Purulia said she wanted to join the army and contribute to nation building like freedom fighters did, cadet Stanzen Choral from Ladakh said whatever she ends up by doing in life, she would make sure it was for the nation. Sushri Bhawna Mohapatra, 20, said she received immense support from her mother when she told her she wanted to join the NCC to work for the country. I am from a small town Dhenkanal in Odisha. Women must fight for opportunities If you believe strongly in your country then nothing can stop women from applying for such jobs, she said, adding that the government has opened several opportunities for many like she. The first NCC cadet in his family, Mrs. Mohapatra’s family and neighbors were glued to the television during the ceremony at Red Fort.

