MPR financial briefing session, Jokowi says Indonesia successfully handled global crisis





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi asserts that Indonesia has successfully coped with the global crisis hitting the world today. Even though Indonesia is one of the countries affected by the global crisis, according to Jokowi, Indonesia’s situation is still better than other countries. “Inflation has also been kept under control at around 4.9%. This figure is well below the ASEAN average inflation, which is around 7%. Well below inflation in developed countries, which is around 9%,” Jokowi said in a memorandum of understanding. Finance in Senayan, Central Jakarta, Tuesday August 16, 2022. Further, Jokowi said that till mid-2022, the state budget has a surplus of up to Rs 106 trillion. Therefore, Jokowi said that the government is able to provide subsidies for fuel, LPG and electricity of up to IDR 502 trillion in 2022. According to Jokowi, this subsidy has succeeded in preventing the price of fuel in the community to soar. Furthermore, Jokowi claimed that the economy managed to grow positively at 5.44% in the second quarter of 2022. The trade balance was also in surplus for 27 consecutive months, and in the first half of 2022 a surplus of around IDR 364 trillion. . “We should be grateful for this achievement. Indonesia’s economic fundamentals remain very strong amid a turbulent global economy,” Jokowi said. According to Jokowi, world crisis which hit the whole country at this time emerged due to the Covid-19 pandemic which is not over yet. In addition, the outbreak of war between Ukraine and Russia has also made it difficult for the global economy to recover. “So food crisis, energy crisis and financial crisis are inevitable. One hundred and seven countries are affected by the crisis, some of which are supposed to go bankrupt,” Jokowi said. From the data he received, Jokowi predicts that 553 million people are at risk of extreme poverty and 345 million people are at risk of food shortage and starvation. Seeing these conditions, Jokowi asked all parties to be careful so that Indonesia does not fall into crisis. In today’s session of MPR’s financial note, all of Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet Ministers were present at Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. The session was opened with speeches by President of MPR RI Bambang Soesatyo and President of DPR RI Puan Maharani. Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

