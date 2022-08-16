Former PM Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in September: minister





A Pakistani federal minister has claimed that former prime minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif will return to the country in September.

After Shehbaz Sharif, brother of Nawaz Sharif, became prime minister in April, PML-N leaders hoped for their party leader’s quick return, Dawn reported.

In 2018, a liability tribunal sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison in connection with the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, while he was also sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and a £8 million (Rs 1.3 billion) fine in the Avenfield Properties Reference.

Subsequently, in 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC), after suspending his sentence, allowed Nawaz to travel abroad for treatment. He left for London on November 19, 2019 and since then he has never returned to the country.

Sharif, who is in voluntary exile in London on medical grounds, will seek to make a comeback as the PML-N government considers relevant legislation to facilitate the former prime minister’s return.

The coalition government is seeking to make relevant changes that would help repeal the ban imposed on Sharif by a Supreme Court ruling in the Panama Papers case against him.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Pakistani Federal Minister Javed Latif said a “level playing field” in Pakistani politics was impossible without Nawaz’s presence. The minister said people had expressed their opinion and now wanted Nawaz back, Dawn reported.

He said the PML-N would not allow the former prime minister to return to prison upon his return. Latif also claimed that his party leader was disqualified on the instructions and directives of Pakistan’s former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

Latif’s statement comes after PTI Chairman Imran Khan during his speech at his party’s jalsa in Lahore claimed that a plot was underway to disqualify him in the Toshakhana and banned funding cases to pave the way for Nawaz’s return from London, Geo News reported.

“They have come up with a new plan to register new cases and disqualify Imran Khan in Toshakhana and ban funding cases,” he said.

“As part of the plot, Nawaz will be brought back to the country at the end of September […] and a smear campaign will be launched to slander me.”

Earlier, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the coalition government could make some amendments that would help repeal the ban imposed on Nawaz by a Supreme Court judgment in the Panama Papers v. him.

The Pakistani newspaper said Nawaz is likely to return to Pakistan before the general election as PML-N leaders believe his presence on the ground is needed to stop Imran Khan’s PTI.

Earlier, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz had hinted that her father wanted to return but that there were “certain issues” standing in the way of his return, including legal issues and not getting the ” green light” from powerful circles.

