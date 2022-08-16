Politics
RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: If Boris Johnson had listened to the suburbs, he might still be in office…
Boris Johnson is looking for a house in the suburbs. According to The Sun, he has his eye on Dulwich Village, south London, where Ms Thatcher moved when she was evicted from No 10.
A source told the paper: ‘Carrie and Boris are looking for somewhere they can put down roots away from the glamor of central London.
It won’t be cheap. The average price of a semi-trailer in the region is just under 2 million.
Still, given that Boris is set to make some money from book deals and conference fees, that shouldn’t be a problem.
My knowledge of Dulwich is strictly limited. Not my mansion, I’m afraid. I rarely venture this far south of the river.
As Dave, from the Winchester, once warned Arthur: “There are a lot of very nasty people in South London.
But from what I understand, the Johnsons should be safe enough from Brixton’s gangs and guns.
Dulwich seems like a kind of Luvvie stronghold, a kind of southern Hampstead. There is even a Labor MP.
Spiritually, it’s not that far from Westminster, less than five miles. But it is a step in the right direction.
It’s just a shame Boris didn’t move on sooner or live in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in west London. If he had, he could still be prime minister.
More politicians should listen to the sound of the suburbs, instead of taking their policies and biases inside the metropolitan echo chamber.
Even Tory MPs who represent county and suburban seats are gripped by the closed mindset of the Westminster/media bubble.
Boris owes his political career to the suburbs. When he was twice elected mayor of London, it was thanks to the support of voters in outlying boroughs, not the inner cities of Islington and Camden.
Its first win was greeted by the BBC and well-meaning commentators as some sort of X-rated horror flick.
The title of this column read: ‘They came from beyond the northern circular . . .’ Who were these alien creatures crazy enough to vote Conservative?
In the closed world of the Guardianistas, anyone living beyond the confines of London’s ring road must be a finger-scratching, tie-scratching and blazer-scratching racist reactionary.
The Observer aka The Guardian set out on Sunday to investigate this terrifying phenomenon.
They were amazed to discover that far from being BNP strongholds, the outer suburbs were actually quite diverse and peaceful.
They found Cypriots in Southgate, Sikhs in Southall and Hindus in Harrow, all coexisting in perfect harmony, like that old Coca-Cola advert.
Removal trucks are seen outside 10 Downing Street as Boris Johnson’s term comes to an end
An incredibly condescending paragraph recorded: “Contrary to common stereotypes, the data suggests that many members of immigrant communities live in relatively prestigious neighborhoods.
Well hit me dahn wiv a fevver, Clever Trevor.
And who created these “stereotypes” in the first place? Those of us who actually live beyond the northern circular could have saved them the trouble.
I’m lucky enough to live in a relatively affluent suburb of North London, alongside Jews, Muslims, Greeks, Turks, Indians and Pakistanis, people from all walks of life.
We all get along pretty well. Most of us care about what unites us, not the artificial divisions constantly created by the selfish political class.
A twin suburb, Mr Singh has a lot more in common with his neighbor Mr James than politicians would like to pretend.
Everyone wants decent transportation, good schools, affordable homes, bobbies on the beat, etc. Emptying the bins once a week would be a start.
Britons of all ethnic backgrounds are demanding an end to unlimited illegal immigration, which is fueling housing shortages and overburdening health and education.
Yet politicians on all sides are unwilling or unable to respond adequately to these issues.
The obstructionist teachers’ unions seem to be in charge of the schools, the health service is a basket case, the police simply refuse to do the job we pay them to do. J
Rail unions hold the country hostage as fares skyrocket.
A so-called Conservative government has escalated the demented war on drivers who are simply trying to go about their lawful daily business.
The average price for a semi-trailer in the Dulwich area like the one above is just under £2million
The obsession with imposing “Net Zero” has exacerbated the current energy crisis.
And all the while, Westminster keeps wondering if a woman can have a penis.
We expect this kind of nonsense from the left, but even Conservative MPs find it.
After receiving an overwhelming majority from the British General Public, Boris began to behave more like the Prime Minister of Islington than the duly elected member of the Tropic of Ruislip.
No wonder suburbs, counties and all those Red Wall voters who trusted him deserted in droves.
Never mind Dulwich, which is a little too close physically and politically to the Bubble. Maybe Boris should have moved to Durham.
Forget Whiskey Galore, if Wee Burney succeeds it could soon be Whiskey No More! Which sounds like a line from a Proclaimers song.
Climate change headbangers have whiskey production in their sights.
During maturation, approximately 2% evaporates through the porous wooden barrels.
Apparently it’s called the “angel’s share” because it disappears into the heavens.
SNP and Green ministers are now convinced that this centuries-old process poses a serious threat to the ozone layer and have ordered a review of the damage caused by industry through the emission of “non-methane volatile organic compounds “.
You couldn’t invent. Net Zero crackpots now want “mitigation strategies” to control leaks.
Not so long ago, it was the methane emissions from cows that pissed them off. Now that’s the methane-free stuff.
I would like them to decide.
Wee Burney and his green goons want to make Jolly Jocko Land the net zero capital of the world, even if it means tackling the windmills that are already desecrating Scotland’s natural beauty.
Soon they will be slaughtering herds of Aberdeen Angus cattle and attacking Scottish distilleries like the gangbusters of Eliot Ness during Prohibition.
Better stock up on steak and single malt while you still can.
More burgers, more whisky. . .
Motorists in Rhyl are frustrated by a parking ticket machine that only gives instructions in Welsh. These days I have such a hard time with cashless parking meters that they might as well be all in Welsh. Or Swahili, come to that.
My Village People photo from the 1980s, featured here on Friday, made many readers laugh.
Since then, I’ve been compared to everyone from Peter Mandelson and Lord Lucan to Peter Sellers playing Fred Kite in I’m All Right, Jack. Some of you thought I looked like Boycie from Only Fools. Marlene!
Others said I was the dead spit of Gorden Kaye, from ‘Allo ‘Allo.
Listen very carefully, I’ll only say once: Walk away, Ren…
