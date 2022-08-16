Turkey openly boasts that vehicle trade with Russia has increased as its exports to Russia hit an 8-year high





Russian President Vladimir Putin met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who met twice in less than a month recently.Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images From May to July, Turkey and Russia exchanged 8,213 vehicles with each other via freighters each month.

This is up from the monthly average of 5,208 vehicles from January to April.

Turkish exports to Russia hit an eight-year high of $2.91 billion in the first half of 2022. In the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many countries hit Russia with sweeping sanctions and downplayed their relationship with the Kremlin. Turkey, on the other hand, plays on this relationship and has even boasted of increased trade with Russia. Friday, Adil Karaismailoglu, Turkish Transport Minister took to Twitter to tout the trade’s boom. He retweeted the announcement by the country’s Maritime General Directorate of a 58% increase in the monthly average number of vehicles traded with Russia. From May to July, Turkey and Russia exchanged 8,213 vehicles with each other via freighters each month, compared to a monthly average of 5,208 from January to April. Turkish authorities attributed the increase to new shipping lines between the two countries. Overall, trade between the two countries has soared, with Turkish exports to Russia reaching $2.91 billion in the first half of 2022, according to the official Turkish Statistical Institute, or TurkStat. That’s an eight-year high, according to a Bloomberg TurkStat data analysis. Ankara condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but did not sanction Russia or close its airspace in the country. Ties between the two countries appear to be deepening, with five of Turkey’s banks having started using the Russian payment system Mir, raising fears that it could be used to circumvent sanctions. Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the resort town of Sochi, marking their second meeting just three weeks after their meeting in Iran. Turkey being a member of NATO, its relationship with Russia worries Western officials, some of whom are thinking of punitive actions for the country, such as asking companies to reduce the financing of Turkish firms, the FinancialTimes reported Aug. 7. There has been no official discussion of such actions for Turkey so far, the outlet added. Turkey fragile economy means that Ankara has a lot at stake when it comes to its economic relations with Russia, which is one of its main trading partners. Turkey is also the top destination for Russian tourists, with 7 million of them in 2019, by Nikki. Read the original article at Business Intern

