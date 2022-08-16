Donald Trump: Prosecutors oppose release of ‘highly sensitive’ research evidence





The US Department of Justice has pushed back on efforts to release the affidavit in support of the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, saying the investigation ‘involves highly classified material’ and that the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.

The government’s opposition came Monday in response to court filings by multiple news outlets that wanted to unseal documents submitted by the Justice Department when it sought the search warrant for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Beginning of the month.

The court filing – from a U.S. attorney in Miami and a senior national security official at the Justice Department – argued that making the affidavit public “would cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation. “.

The document, according to prosecutors, details “highly sensitive witness information,” including people who were interviewed by the government, and contains classified grand jury information.

The government told a federal magistrate that prosecutors believe certain additional documents, including the warrant cover page and the government’s request to seal the documents, should now be made public.

A property receipt unsealed on Friday showed the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked not only top secret but also “compartmentalized sensitive information,” a special category intended to protect the country’s most important secrets which, if revealed publicly, could cause “exceptionally serious severity”. “damages to American interests. Court records did not provide specific details about what information the documents might contain.

The Justice Department acknowledged on Monday that its ongoing criminal investigation “involved highly classified material.”

The search warrant, also unsealed on Friday, said federal agents were investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs the collection, transmission or loss of defense information under the Security Act. ‘spying. The other statutes deal with the concealment, mutilation or suppression of documents and the destruction, alteration or falsification of documents in federal investigations.

Mar-a-Lago’s search warrant, executed last Monday, was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House documents recovered from Trump’s home earlier this year. The National Archives had asked the department to investigate after it said 15 boxes of documents recovered from the estate included classified documents.

It remains unclear whether the Justice Department moved forward with the warrant simply as a way to retrieve the records or as part of a larger criminal investigation or attempt to prosecute the former president. Several federal laws govern the handling of classified information, with criminal and civil penalties, as well as presidential records.

But the Justice Department, in its Monday filing, argued that its investigation is active and ongoing and that releasing additional information could not only jeopardize the investigation, but also subject witnesses to threats or deter others to come forward to cooperate with prosecutors.

“If released, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap for the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a way that is highly likely to jeopardize future steps in the investigation. ‘investigation,’ the government wrote in the court filing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2022/08/16/donald-trump-prosecutors-oppose-release-of-highly-sensitive-search-evidence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos