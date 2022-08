Joko Widodo says green economy key to Indonesia’s future

Mr Jokowi said the nation would play to its strengths. Electric vehicle manufacturers from Asian and European countries, as well as the United States, have invested in Indonesia. Apart from nickel, the government will also encourage the endorsement of bauxite, copper and lead. We need to build an integrated ecosystem for the industry in our country that will support the development of the global green economy ecosystem, he said. The speech came as Australian fund managers led by IFM Investors prepare to travel to Jakarta next week to explore opportunities in the country’s infrastructure and emerging green energy sector, among other possible investments. The president said Indonesia emerged from the pandemic with strong economic fundamentals amid global economic turmoil. Gross domestic product rose 5.44% in the second quarter and the trade balance has been in surplus for more than two years. We should be grateful for these achievements… On the one hand, we must remain vigilant and cautious. On the other hand, we must pursue the big agendas of nations to achieve an advanced Indonesia, Jokowi said. In East Kalimantan province on the island of Borneo, the slowly emerging new capital, Nusantara, would be a showcase for the future, he said, as would a massive new industrial park in northern Neighboring Kalimantan. Green energy from solar, geothermal, wind, ocean waves and bioenergy will attract manufacturers of low-emission products, he said. The North Kalimantan Green Industrial Zone will become the largest green industrial park in the world. I believe that we will become a competitive green product manufacturer in international trade. Tesla Tuning Tesla had signed a $5 billion ($7.1 billion) contract with Huayou to manufacture lithium batteries at Morowali Industrial Park in Sulawesi that will be used in Tesla cars, the Coordinating Minister of Energy said. maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Pandjaitan, at CNBC on August 8. The Tesla deal cemented Indonesia’s position as a major nickel supplier to the electric vehicle industry, said Bhima Yudhistira Adhinegara, a researcher at INDEF (Institute for Economic and Social Development). finance) based in Jakarta. There is indeed a potential ecosystem of electric cars, and the Indonesian government has prepared an industrial zone in Batang, Central Java, to accommodate companies that will manufacture batteries and other components for electric and hybrid vehicles. So the infrastructure has been prepared, Mr. Bhima said. However, I think the biggest challenge is the commitment of the Indonesian government to the energy transition. This is still questioned by many people. He added that nickel smelting was still done with coal and electricity for electric cars was still produced by coal-fired power plants. President Jokowi sees this as an opportunity, but so far he has not been able to holistically integrate renewable energy and electric vehicles.

