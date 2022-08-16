With unfulfilled promises for 2022, PM Modi sets targets for 2047





New Delhi: Amid grand celebrations of India’s 76th Independence Day at New Delhi’s Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out a roadmap for success for 2047 even as his promises for 2022 were broken and scattered. “By the 100th anniversary of independence, we must work with the vision of achieving what our freedom fighters dreamed of,” Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. In a word of warning, the prime minister said the nation’s dreams would vanish if people indulged in self-praise and continued to congratulate themselves on achievements in 75 years. “In the next 25 years, we must focus on the five resolutions developing India, removing all traces of bondage from our minds, being proud of our glorious heritage, our unity and performing our duties,” he said. he declared. Where are the promises of your last eight years? ask Congress Slamming the prime minister, the Congress party said it had let the country down by shirking the promises it had made over the past eight years. “What happened to the promises to double farmers’ incomes, give houses to all, bring back black money, jobs and give Rs 15 lakh to every bank account,” said the Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera speaking to the media. party headquarters. Above Modi’s remarks against nepotism, Khera said he was actually talking about internal BJP politics and attacking his own ministers whose sons hold high positions in cricket and politics despite their lack of of expertise. Echoing Khera’s sentiments, Congress Spokesman Gaurav Vallabh said the Modi government’s promises for 2022, including a house for every Indian, doubling farmers’ incomes, fully operational high-speed trains and an economy worth $5 trillion. “How and when will this culture of false promises end? Will the Prime Minister give new deadlines to the promises made for the year 2022 using the culture of smoke and mirrors? Mr. Vallabhhad asked. Modi’s five resolutions for India 2047 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to focus their energies on five resolutions – to make India a developed nation, to eliminate all traces of bondage, to be proud of its heritage, unity and integrity, and to fulfill their homework to fulfill the dreams of freedom fighters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the crowd on the occasion of India’s 75th anniversary on Monday (Photo: PTI) “The nation should only set big goals anymore. That grand goal is a developed India and nothing less,” Modi said, urging the youth to dedicate the next 25 years to the development of the nation. The Prime Minister said more than a century of colonial rule had put the country in the grip of a slave mentality. “We have to get rid of even traces of this slave mindset,” he said. Modi also asked compatriots to be proud of India’s glorious heritage which fosters the habit of change with the times. “The fourth resolution is that of unity and integrity. Unit between 130 crore Indians. The strength of unity, which forms the basis of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat‘ (One India, Great India),” Modi said. He said the world looks to India with pride and hope and as a problem solver. “The world looks to India as a destination where aspirations are fulfilled,” he said. The Prime Minister said that a stable government resulted in quick decision-making, which was noticed around the world.

