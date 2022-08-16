China takes revenge, it’s Xi Jinping’s new “bomb” in Taiwan





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Relations between China and Taiwan are heating up. This time, Beijing sanctioned seven Taipei officials for supporting the island’s independence. China’s state news agency Xinhuareported the officials who were punished, including the ambassador In fact Taiwan in Washington Hsiao Bi-khimand Secretary General of the National Security Council of Taiwan Wellington Koo. Politicians from Taiwan’s ruling political party, the Democratic Progressive Party, have also been sanctioned by China. A Taiwan Affairs Bureau spokesperson said those affected by the sanctions could not travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau. “Companies and the investors associated with them will also not be allowed to make profits in China,” wrote Reuterscited Tuesday (16/8/2022). ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content The seven people are added to the long list of sanctions. Previously, Taiwanese Prime Minister (PM) Su Tseng-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Speaker of Parliament You Si-kun were also sanctioned. The sanctions come after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August and was followed by the arrival of five other members of the US Congress last week. China called the visit provocative. China’s anger also materializes in military exercises around the island. Recently, giant military drills and missile launches have even allowed Chinese warplanes to break through Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). China has also imposed restrictions on fruit and fish imports from Taiwan. Chinese customs authorities said they were suspending certain imports of fruits such as oranges with repeated claims of excessive pesticide residues. As we know, China unilaterally claims Taiwan which has its own government. Taipei has so far democratically rejected China’s sovereignty claim. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Russia-Ukraine Step aside, 2 neighbors of the RI threatened by war (tfa/sef)



