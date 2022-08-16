Indonesia at ‘peak of global leadership’, says President Jokowi





JAKARTA Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday (August 16th) hailed his country’s growing stature on the world stage and reiterated his calls for the Southeast Asian nation to be a “bridge of peace” between Russia and the Ukraine. “In 2022, we hold the presidency of the G20, an international forum made up of the world’s largest economies. Next year, we will take over the presidency of ASEAN,” he said in an annual speech on the state of the nation one day before the celebration of Indonesia. 77 years of independence. “It indicates that we (are at) the pinnacle of global leadership,” he added. As G20 leader this year, Mr. Jokowi, as the president is known, has taken an increasingly active role in foreign affairs. At the end of June, he traveled to Kyiv and Moscow to meet with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts, Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Mr. Vladimir Putin, as part of diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the war and alleviating the global food crisis. He was the first Asian leader to do so. Indonesia, he said, “has been accepted as a diplomatic bridge” between the two nations. In the nationally televised address, Jokowi also noted that the country’s economic fundamentals remain strong in a volatile global economy, with inflation at 4.9% and economic growth reaching 5.4% in the second quarter of 2022. As the pandemic wanes, the relatively low number of cases this year has allowed Mr Jokowi to refocus on his priorities, including economic growth and infrastructure development in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. . Parliament passed legislation earlier this year to relocate the country’s capital to Indonesian Borneo, a cornerstone of the president’s agenda. Mr Jokowi, who donned traditional attire from the Bangka Belitung islands off Sumatra, whose color his private secretary says represents a “green future”, was elected in 2014 and will complete his second and final term in 2024. REUTERS

