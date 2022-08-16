After Modi calls for an end to misogyny, opposition releases PM videos of derogatory remarks about women

Opposition parties slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday after he demanded the country pledge to stop disrespecting women in his Independence Day speech.

For some reason such fault has come into us, in our speech, in our behavior, in some of our words, we insult women, Modi said at Red Fort. Can we make a commitment to get rid of everything that insults women in our daily life, nature and culture.

#LOOK Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends a powerful message to the nation to commit to stop disrespecting women#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/G92Z2hOVA6 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Following his speech, Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera released a video compilation of alleged derogatory remarks by prime ministers towards women, including comments made about MP Renuka Chowdhury in Rajya Sabha.

Modi had commented on Chowdhury’s laugh, apparently comparing it to that of Soorpanakha, an epic character Ramayana.

If anyone needs a pledge to respect women the most, it’s this person, Khera wrote, referring to Modi.

Congressman for Trinamool Derek O’Brien released a compilation of videos of Modi referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a mocking tone saying Didi o Didi.

In a sarcastic message, OBrien agreed with Modis’ commitment and said he should lead by example.

MP Shiv Sena Priyanka Chaturvedi said Modis’ words did not match his actions on the pitch, reported The new Indian Express.

If we consider that Maharashtra has no women in the Cabinet, even the portfolios of women and children being given to male ministers, even the participation in the labor market is declining rapidly and the government is not able to remedy, she said.

The General Secretary of the Communist Party of India, Dr Raja, has also asked the Prime Minister to examine the attitude of the leaders and workers of his own party towards women.

Raja said not only women but all human beings should be treated with respect in society.

This is not happening because the mindset is controlled by a party that believes in the Manusmriti system, patriarchy and castes, Raja asserted.

He added: This Government has the numbers in both Houses of Parliament, but they have not passed the Women’s Reservation Bill. His speech is pure rhetoric and there is no serious commitment either to women or to the socially backward.

Prime Minister insists on gender equality

Insisting on gender equality, Modi said everyone in this country is equal. He said there is unity in a home only when sons and daughters are treated equally.

If son and daughter are not equal then there is no unity mantra, the prime minister said. Gender equality is the first condition of our unity.

Modi also paid tribute to Indian female freedom fighters including Rani Lakshmi Bai and Begum Hazrat Mahal.

Every Indian is filled with pride when he remembers the strength of Indian women, he said.

Modi said women were contributing in various sectors across the country, including justice, politics, science, law enforcement and sports.

I see that in the next 25 years, women will contribute far more than they have done in the last 75 years, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the more we give women opportunities and provide them with facilities, they will give us a lot in return. They will take the country to new heights, Modi said.