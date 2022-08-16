American politics: Donald Trump savors his revenge against the Republicans who supported his impeachment | UNITED STATES





Liz Cheney, during a session of the House of Representatives in 2021.Olivier DOULIERY (Getty Images)

Donald Trump neither forgets nor forgives. When the House of Representatives voted in favor of his second impeachment, which would take place in the Senate for the assault on Capitol Hill, 10 Republican congressmen supported the decision. Trump declared war on them and his revenge was successful. Only two will be eligible for re-election in the midterm elections to be held on November 8, when they face their Democratic rivals. This Tuesday, a last deputy will see her fate decided during the primaries: Liz Cheney, a longtime rival of the former president, who also seems doomed to defeat.

Crazy Liz Cheney, who rarely leaves Virginia, will be shown the door by the Wyoming greats next Tuesday, Trump tweeted on Friday. On the same day, Mar-a-Lago’s search warrant indicated that he was under investigation for three possible crimes and the inventory of seized property, including numerous classified documents.

Wyoming is the least populated and most Trump-friendly state in the entire country. The former president won 70% of the vote in 2020, beating Biden by more than 43 points. In the upcoming race, Trump is backing candidate Harriet Hageman, who currently has a big lead in the polls. Hageman sided with Trump in the search for Mar-a-Lago, denouncing it as political persecution. If the FBI can treat a former president that way, imagine what they can do to us. It’s a double standard justice system: one for the elites and another for their political enemies, the candidate said. Hageman also supports Trump’s theory that the 2020 election was rigged.

Vice President Dick Cheney’s daughter, meanwhile, has become an outlaw in her own party. She cannot even hold rallies for fear of backlash. Cheney is a full-blooded conservative: anti-abortion, pro-gun, and an advocate of fossil fuels, tax cuts, arms spending, and a tough foreign policy. Her opposition to same-sex marriage brought her into a public conflict with her lesbian sister, Mary. But his big sin was acknowledging Bidens’ obvious victory in 2020. Ahead of the assault on Capitol Hill, Trump called for getting rid of the Liz Cheneys of the world. Cheney supported Trump’s impeachment for inciting insurrection, and she played a leading role in the Jan. 6 commission of inquiry. Republican voters in his state have not forgiven him.

Trump assured that none of the 10 who supported his prosecution would extend his term. Four who threw in the towel and did not even show up in the primaries: Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), Adam Kinzinger (Illinois), John Katko (New York) and Fred Upton (Michigan).

The other six tried to be re-elected, but with little success. The first to fall, in June, was Tom Rice of South Carolina. He was beaten by Trump-backed Russell Fry, who put the former president’s betrayal at the center of his campaign. Rice was also an orthodox conservative, who generally did not stray from the party line until impeachment. When he started his campaign, he complained about the revenge of ex-presidents.

Dan Newhouse, Republican representative from Washington, during a session of the House of Representatives.AP

David Valadao gave the group some hope by winning his California constituency. Even so, it made the cut by around 1,500 votes. He won 25.6% of the vote, which puts him 20 points behind Democrat Rudy Salas. Valadao and Salas face off on Nov. 8, but there are serious risks the Republican will lose, especially if he fails to muster the Trump vote.

Last week came Super Tuesday for impeachment supporters. Three candidates faced each other in the primaries, two in Washington and one in Michigan. Michigan’s Peter Meijier, a 34-year-old conservative, had a promising career in the party before criticizing Trump’s performance. He said he was aware that his political future could have ended because of his decision. He was narrowly beaten by Trump ally John Gibbs, a conspiracy theorist so extreme that Democrats believed his candidacy would automatically give them the seat in November. They launched a campaign that, claiming to criticize him, actually boosted his credentials for voters supporting Trump. The Democrats achieved their goal. Now it remains to be seen if they can defeat him.

In Washington, Representative Jaime Herrera Butler also fell last week after six terms in the House of Representatives. Three Trump loyalists, who deny the Bidens victory, have been vying for the job. One of them, Joe Kent, will face Democrat Marie Perez in November.

Dan Newhouse, also from Washington, may be the group’s only hope. He won the primary last week with more votes than his Democratic rival. He served four terms in Congress, his campaign was well funded, and he had a split Trump vote against him. He dedicated himself to attacking the Trump-baked candidate with insinuations of corruption, and it paid off.

This Tuesday will bring the final chapter in Trump’s revenge against the 10 politicians who backed his second impeachment trial. Trump will celebrate Liz Cheney’s defeat in style. This will serve as a cautionary tale for those who do not support the ex-president.

