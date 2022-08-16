Its very alarming slowdown in China spooks the markets





China’s economic slowdown worsened in July due to the worsening real estate crisis and continued coronavirus lockdowns, with an unexpected interest rate cut unlikely to change things until these two brakes will remain. retail sales, industrial production and investment all slowed and missed economists’ estimates in July. The surveyed unemployment rate for 16-24 year olds has climbed to 19.9%, a record and a headache for the Communist Party as it prepares for a major congress in the coming months that is expected to give the President Xi Jinping a third party defying precedent. term in power. July’s economic data is very alarming, said Raymond Yeung, Greater China economist at the Australian and New Zealand banking group. Authorities must provide full property support for Covid policy in order to halt further economic decline. The data suggests a crisis of confidence among Chinese businesses and households, adding another threat to the global economy as global demand for everything from Apple iPhones to luxury goods takes a hit. At the same time, a deepening real estate crisis is being felt at home and abroad as prices for commodities such as iron ore and copper fall. Chinese bonds surged and the offshore yuan weakened as investors absorbed disappointing data and lower rates. A stock market rally cooled across Asia, commodities fell and the dollar rose as grim news spread through financial markets. Chinese leaders have ruled out a large-scale stimulus and pledged to continue their strict zero Covid policy, forcing authorities to shut down businesses and lock down people when major outbreaks occur, as is currently the case on the resort island of Hainan. This darkens the outlook for growth for the rest of the year, which economists are lowering further below 4%. China’s central bank cut one-year and seven-day lending rates by 10 basis points, a move economists said would have little impact as Covid controls have made households and businesses reluctant to to borrow. New credit in July grew at the slowest pace since at least 2017. The rate cut shows that the whole economy is in trouble, ING’s Iris Pang said. A wave of mortgage boycotts by households over unfinished projects has made households nervous about buying homes, reducing the impact of falling mortgage rates, she added. The economic downturn, which began in March when authorities in dozens of cities imposed lockdowns to control Covid outbreaks, has spread to major economies such as Germany and South Korea as Chinese demand for manufactured goods collapses. Nomura Holdings said growth in the second half will be significantly hampered by the zero Covid policy, the downward spiral in the housing market and a likely slowdown in exports as the global economy weakens. Policy support from Beijing may be too weak, too late and too ineffective, economists led by Lu Ting wrote in a note.

