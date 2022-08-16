Assets of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi revealed





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and his wife Bushra Bibi. — Twitter/PTI/FileImran Khan provides asset details to ECP. The total value of Khan’s assets exceeds Rs304.2 million. Bushra Bibi owns land accumulating at 698 canals.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday declared all his and his wife Bushra Bibi’s assets in the nomination papers to contest the Faisalabad constituency NA-108 by-elections.

The former prime minister provided details of his assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which showed the total value of his assets to be over Rs 304.2 million.

Khan also declared two inherited houses and 228 land canals in Bhakkar district but, in the newspapers, he mentioned that he had no jewelry.

Khan also owns an apartment and commercial land on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad from which he receives 1.4 million rupees in rent.

The PTI president confirmed his four bank accounts, but no investment in any company. He showed 11.22 million rupees in cash. While he has four goats worth 0.2 million rupees.

Khan said he spent 48.66 million rupees on the construction of the house in Zaman Park and spent 4.9 million rupees on additional constructions in Banigala. In the application documents, Khan did not mention the details of her children.

According to the application documents, Khan declared 698 land canals in Pakpattan and Okara in the name of his wife Bushra Bibi.

He also declared a three-channel house in Banigala in the name of his wife. According to the application documents, Khan’s wife has no jewelry.

