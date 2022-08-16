Texas Republicans Respond to FBI Raid on Former President Donald Trump Mar-A-Lago





Former President Donald Trump may live on the East Coast, but some of his most hardcore supporters are right here in the Lone Star State. After news broke Monday that the FBI had raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, many Texas GOP politicians took to social media to claim the Deep State had smeared Donald.

The search was reportedly part of an investigation into Trump’s handling of presidential documents at the end of his term. It is alleged that he failed to hand over certain classified documents, instead taking them to Mar-a-Lago.

Trump announced the research in a statement on Monday.

Such an assault could only take place in broken Third World countries, his statement read in part. Unfortunately, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt on a level never seen before. They even broke into my safe!

The Texas Republican Party came to Trump’s defense in a Monday tweet.

Biden crossed the Rubicon. If there was any doubt left, we now live in a post-constitutional America where the Justice Department has been weaponized against political threats against the regime, as it would in a banana republic, the Republicans wrote. It won’t stop with Trump. You are next.

— Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 9, 2022 Many conservative state politicians aren’t shy about their unwavering support for Trump. Here’s how some of them responded to the raid. Gov. Greg Abbott Abbott blasted Monday’s FBI search as a top-level Nixonian in a tweet. The Republican added that no administration has ever targeted a former president the way the current administration has targeted Trump.

It arms the power to stifle dissent, Abbott continued. Such abuses must have limits.

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 9, 2022 With speculation that the former president could potentially land behind bars, we wouldn’t be surprised if Abbott tries to turn Texas into a Trump sanctuary state. US Senator Ted Cruz Cruz criticized federal law enforcement on Monday, tweeting that the FBI raid was corrupt and his action an abuse of power. The junior senator also dropped the name of former President Richard Nixon, who resigned in disgrace after his involvement in the Watergate scandal emerged.

Cruz also wrote that Congress must hold hearings and issue subpoenas to seek answers.

The Democrats in charge will refuse, but the American people deserve to know why Biden is using the FBI as a political enforcer, he said. Tin dictators do that, but that’s not how America works.

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 9, 2022 US Representative Ronny Jackson Amarillo Congressman Ronny Jackson is one of Trump’s staunchest defenders. In a tweet on Monday evening, he wrote that the FBI had become an official “enemy of the people”!!!

Jackson echoed that language in a Tuesday morning tweet.

“Biden is turning the FBI into his secret police,” he wrote. “His personal weapon to silence the enemies of the regime. They hate your freedom. This administration is truly the ENEMY of the American people!!”

Biden turns the FBI into his secret police. His personal weapon to SILENCE the enemies of the regime. They hate your freedom. This administration is truly the ENEMY of the American people!!

— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 9, 2022 US Representative Louie Gohmert, East Texas Congressman Gohmert has already filed a lawsuit in an attempt to keep Trump, who just lost the 2020 election, in power . The conservative Texan went all out for the former president again in a Monday tweet.

Gohmert’s written statement smacks of whataboutism and branded the research a Third World political raid. He also threw around buzzwords like dictator, Orwellian and Marxist.

It is an absolutely incredible move by the DOJ to prosecute, harass and now invade the home of the former president, who had the power to declassify documents, Gohmert wrote. As we have seen with many defendants of January 6, the process is the punishment.

It’s an absolutely incredible move by the #DOJ to sue, harass, and now invade the home of the former president, who had the power to declassify documents. As we have seen with many #J6 defendants, the process is the punishment. pic.twitter.com/w3RqxLRDf1

— Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) August 9, 2022 Plano State Rep. Jeff Leach Leach seems like he wants to have it both ways. In a July tweet, he wrote that the nail in the coffin of his support for Trump was when Trump turned on then-Vice President Mike Pence. Leach added that Republicans need someone new on the 2024 presidential ticket.

But Leach appeared to be closing in on Trump in a tweet on Monday night.

Would Clinton do that to Bush? Bush to Clinton? Obama to Bush? Or Trump to Obama? No, wrote the conservative politician. Because these men, for all their faults, were focused on government.

Today’s radicals are obsessed with Trump and conservatives who trample on our Constitution, Leach continued. We must defeat them.

— Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) August 9, 2022 Texas Nationalist Movement President Daniel Miller Some social media users have started dreaming of a civil war, a concept that was trending on Twitter Tuesday with the hashtag #NationalDivorce . But state secession has long been a recurring wet dream for Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM) President Miller.

On Tuesday, Miller tweeted a link to his organization’s website, where people can register to become members of the TNM. He later posted a tweet strongly condemning the Mar-a-Lago raid.

As Miller and company view it, the raid was further evidence of a broken federal system.

“Texas will no longer tolerate a post-constitutional union that forces us to submit to the destruction of our sovereignty and inalienable rights,” he said in a tweet. “We can no longer be harnessed to a ‘Banana Republic’. ‘ disguised as a Constitutional Republic”. .”

“Texas will no longer tolerate a post-constitutional union that forces us to submit to the destruction of our sovereignty and inalienable rights. We can no longer be harnessed to a Banana Republic disguised as a Constitutional Republic.”https://t . co/z44t1L0C2Q

— Daniel Miller (@TheTexianDM) August 9, 2022



