Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails ‘Nari Shakti’ in Independence Day speech; Opposition asks who made ‘Didi o Didi’ remarks | India News

New Delhi: On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to pledge not to do anything that undermines the dignity of women, saying a mentality of insulting them in their speeches and conduct has crept in. The remark, however, sent opposition parties and activists to question the government on the implementation of pro-women policies on the ground.

Women, important pillars of India’s growth (Prime Minister)

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi said respect for women is an important pillar of India’s growth and stressed the need to expand support for “Nari Shakti”.

“What I wish to share is that it pains me to say that we have witnessed a perversion in our daily behavior. We have casually used language and words that are insulting to women. Can’t we not commit ourselves to getting rid of everything in our behavior, culture and daily life that humiliates and belittles women,” said the Prime Minister. Women’s pride will be a tremendous asset in realizing the dreams of the nation I see that power and so I insist on it.”

Prime Minister Modi said the power of women can be seen in all professions, including in the field of law and its application. “Look at the public representatives in the rural area. Our Nari Shakti’ is devotedly engaged in solving the problems of our villages. Look at the realm of knowledge or science, the Nari Shakti’ of our country is visible at the very top Even in the police, our Nari Shakti’ takes responsibility to protect the people,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said he could foresee a multiple increase in women’s participation in public life over the next 25 years, and their power was therefore invaluable. Everything is beyond your parameters. The more we pay attention to this aspect, the more opportunities and facilities we provide to our daughters, they will give us back much more than that,” he said.

“They will take the country to a new height. If the great efforts of our nari shakti are added to the hard work that is required to achieve the dreams in this ‘Amrit Kaal’, then it will take less hard work and our time limit will also be reduced. Our dreams will be more intense, vivid and resplendent,” he said.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani tweeted that the prime minister was “sensitive” to the issue. “Making an emotional appeal to protect the dignity and honor of women from the ramparts of the Red Fort shows the sensitivity of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Every woman in the country is committed to fulfilling every dream of making India developed on strength of its strength and potential,” Irani tweeted.

Speaking on the importance of a united nation, Prime Minister Modi said India has a lot to teach the world about the concept of unity which starts with family structure. Gender equality is the key to a united India, he said, adding that without equal prominence for sons and daughters in family structures, the idea of ​​unity will be lost.

“We should celebrate India’s diversity. In our country too, the roots of unity are sown when son and daughter are equal. If they are not, the mantra of unity cannot resonate. I hope we can get rid of this superior-inferior or mine-others attitude,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Gender equality is a crucial parameter of unity,” said the Prime Minister. He said the citizens were proud of the strength of Indian women such as Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Rani Chennamma and Begum Hazrat Mahal. Indian women symbolize sacrifice and struggle, Prime Minister Modi added.

Women’s rights activists, however, were less than impressed with the eulogy and questioned Modi about the actual implementation of women’s programs on the ground. Akancha Srivastava, a social activist and founder of the Akancha Srivastava Foundation, a non-profit organization that works for cybersecurity literacy, said the first and most important issue is women’s safety and education.

She asked where are the practical security measures that were to be implemented with the Nirbhaya fund. Kavita Krishnan, a member of the All India Progressive Women’s Association, pointed out that in the last budget, the budget devoted to gender had fallen from 0.71% of GDP in the revised estimates for 2021-2022 to 0.66% in the budget estimates. from 2022-2023.

Yogita Bhayana, a women’s rights activist who leads People Against Rape in India, said Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is also talked about from the ramparts of the Red Fort, but we hear about atrocities against women every day .

Opposition parties also called on Prime Minister Modi on Monday, asking him to look within and at his party’s attitude towards women. TMC MP Derek O’Brien brushed off Prime Minister Modi and reminded him of the ‘Didi o Didi’ comment he made on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a campaign rally in the ‘State.

CPI General Secretary Dr Raja also urged the Prime Minister to examine the attitude of men in his own party towards women. Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said Prime Minister Modi’s words did not match actions on the ground.