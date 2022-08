Crackdown on ethnic minorities intensifies in China under Xi’s leadership

YEARS |

Updated: August 16, 2022 3:30 p.m. IS

beijing [China]Aug 16 (ANI): Amid Xi Jinping’s quest to implement one nation, one race in China, the country’s ethnic minorities continue to suffer discrimination and face serious human rights violations in China. the country.

Apparently, there are 56 distinct ethnic groups living in all of China among which the Han majority accounts for 92% of the total population while the remaining 8% is made up of 55 ethnic minorities, including Zhuang, Uyghur (Muslim) and Tibetans, Mongols and Hui. (Muslim) populations, according to the report of the International Forum for Law and Security (IIFRAS).

More than 200 people from ethnic minorities are believed to have died and hundreds were injured under Xi Jinping’s authoritarian rule.

Although the Chinese government has permitted the participation of ethnic minorities in local government departments, ethnic discrimination in official policies is still evident, the report said, adding that interaction with an ethnic minority person is oppressive, defensive , unfriendly and unpleasant in China. .

According to the IIFRAS report, Han chauvinism, widespread in the Chinese mainland, nullifies the disrespect of ethnic customs and traditions and aims to abolish them. For example, the Chinese-occupied Mongolian region has witnessed a large-scale protest by locals against a new directive to reduce the use of the Mongolian language in the region, the report adds.

Similarly, China is using similar measures in the Tibet Autonomous Region and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region to destroy ethnic identity, IIFRAS said.

According to human rights experts, the family separations are part of the Chinese government’s efforts to eradicate the culture and language of ethnic minorities in China, as well as systematic abuses, including arbitrary detentions for false offenses, in particularly against members of predominantly Muslim minority groups such as Uyghurs.

The United States and some Western countries have declared the abuses against Uyghurs to constitute genocide and crimes against humanity, but China has repeatedly dismissed those claims.

Moreover, Tibetans are also facing mass repression in China as the country tries by force to turn Tibet into a Chinese province and Tibetans into Chinese.

Tibet was an independent state in the Himalayas until Chinese troops annexed the region in 1950. The Communist Chinese government has for decades engaged in a systematic campaign to forcibly assimilate Tibetans into Chinese culture Han and to eradicate all vestiges of Tibetan religion and culture. (ANI)

